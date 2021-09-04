CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

New COVID-19 policies for airline employees

By Sean Beall
Posted by 
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 7 days ago

Our partners at NBC 5 tell us that on Friday, American Airlines stated that unvaccinated employees, will need to use their sick time or medical leave if they miss work due to COVID-19

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Airlines#Covid 19#Paid Time Off#Nbc#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
IndustryPosted by
USA TODAY

Employees who refused COVID-19 vaccine have 5 weeks to comply: United Airlines lays out rules

United Airlines says that more than half its employees who weren't vaccinated last month have gotten their shots since the company announced that vaccines would be required. The airline's 67,000 U.S.-based employees face a Sept. 27 deadline for getting vaccinated. United said Wednesday, however, that employees whose bids for exemptions based on medical reasons or religious beliefs are denied will get five more weeks to get vaccinated.
Public HealthPosted by
IBTimes

US Airlines Warn Of Drag From Latest Covid-19 Wave

Several leading US airlines on Thursday cut their forecasts for the third quarter, citing lower bookings and increased cancelations due to the latest wave of Covid-19 infections. After a better than expected July, American Airlines "experienced softness in August" in bookings and an increase in cancellations, attributed "to the rise...
Public HealthSeattle Times

Delta Air says new COVID-19 policy is boosting worker vaccinations

Delta Air Lines said a fifth of its unvaccinated employees received a COVID-19 shot in the two weeks since the airline announced that they would be subject to a $200 monthly surcharge, providing support for companies that are hesitant to impose mandates. The carrier also hasn’t seen a rise in...
IndustryCNBC

Delta Air Lines' $200 per month experiment for changing unvaccinated employees' minds seems to be working

Americans infamously vote with their wallets. Turns out, they may get vaccinated against Covid with their wallets, too. In the two weeks since Delta Air Lines announced a $200 monthly health insurance surcharge for unvaccinated employees, 20% of Delta's unvaccinated employees have already gotten the jab, Dr. Henry Ting, Delta's chief health officer, said in an Infectious Disease Society of America briefing Thursday. "I think [that's] a huge number in terms of shifting that group that's most reluctant," he said.
Public HealthPosted by
WDBO

Airlines say rise in COVID-19 cases is hurting ticket sales

DALLAS — (AP) — Several leading U.S. airlines warned Thursday that the rise in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant is hurting their bookings and further delaying the travel industry's recovery. The summer got off to a strong start, with many planes full of vacationers eager to break out...
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Unvaccinated Winter Park employees could be fired for violating weekly COVID-19 testing policy

Unvaccinated Winter Park employees could be fired for not complying with the city’s COVID-19 testing policy set to take effect later this month. On Wednesday, commissioners approved the consequences of violating the policy, which will have a deadline each week for an unvaccinated employee to submit a negative test result. Discipline for non-compliance begins with unpaid leave, but can escalate ...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Public SafetyPosted by
BoardingArea

How A Passenger Defended Knocking Two Teeth Off Southwest Flight Attendant

Vyvianna Quinonez brutally attacked a Southwest Airlines flight attendant in May in a story that made headlines around the world. Not only did she punch a flight in the attendant in the face and grab her by the hair, but broke three teeth, injured her eye, and bruised her arm. But Quinonez, now arraigned in federal court, claims she was only acting in self-defense. And she has an onboard witness who backs her up who is not a member of the family…
Las Vegas, NVcarolinajournal.com

Casinos, airports empty as Sin City worries it may be next target

I was in Las Vegas, an assistant city editor for the afternoon daily newspaper, the Las Vegas Sun. I awoke that Tuesday morning to a clock radio, from which an announcer was talking about a plane flying into a building in New York City. He and another man were debating whether it was an accident.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

This Major Airline Is Banning Unvaccinated People From Certain Flights

If you're planning to travel internationally any time soon, there may be a few barriers in your way. Due to the rising number of COVID cases in the U.S. brought on by the Delta variant, the European Union (E.U.) stripped the country of its "safe" travel standing on Aug. 30, which had allowed U.S. passengers to travel to the E.U. with little to no restrictions. As a result, many E.U. member countries have tightened their policies on American visitors—like Sweden, which is no longer even allowing vaccinated U.S. travelers, unless for essential travel reasons. And now, your vaccination status could prevent you from getting on certain flights.

Comments / 0

Community Policy