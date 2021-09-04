CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle River, MD

Carjacking reported in Nottingham; burglaries reported in Hillendale, Middle River

By Chris Montcalmo
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating a carjacking and two burglaries that were reported earlier this week.

Sometime between 3 p.m. on Tuesday, August 31 and 9 a.m. on Wednesday, September 1, an individual broke into a townhome in the 9800-block of Edisto Way in Middle River (21220).  The suspect stole a wallet and car keys, then stole the vehicle as well.

Sometime between 5 p.m. on Wednesday, September 1 and noon on Thursday, September 2, an individual broke into an apartment 1000-block of Pleasant Oaks Road in Hillendale (21234).  The suspect stole the victim’s property then fled the scene.

At 5:just before 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, September 2, a driver picked up a passenger in the city and drove the armed suspect to the 8200-block of Belair Road (21236), where the suspect assaulted the victim. The suspect then stole the victim’s vehicle. The suspect was arrested and the vehicle recovered.

