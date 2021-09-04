CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reba McEntire Shares First Glimpse of Upcoming Lifetime Christmas Movie [Watch]

By Sterling Whitaker
Reba McEntire is coming to Lifetime in a new Christmas movie this holiday season, and she shared a first look with her fans in a post to social media. The country superstar and actor turned to Instagram on Friday (Sept. 3) to share a new Lifetime commercial that first aired on Friday, advertising the network's upcoming It's a Wonderful Lifetime slate of holiday films. The clip gives fans a brief look at several scenes from McEntire's upcoming film Christmas in Tune, which also stars former Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider.

