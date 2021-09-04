This parasitic insect could save millions of trees

HUMMINGBIRDS, RUBY-THROATED are our only common hummingbird east of the Rocky Mountains which we are likely to see. There may be other species of hummingbirds observed in Iowa on very rare occasions, but one can bet that those odds are poor. Ruby-throated hummingbirds are common. These little “helicopters” of the bird world have amazing abilities of precision flight that allow them to hover over and into flowers when seeking nectar. Wing beats of 53 times per second, a blur to our eyes. To obtain an inflight photo of a hummingbird near a feeder, I have found that my camera shutter speed needs to be set at 1/2000th of a second or higher to freeze the wing beat. For the tiniest of birds, its skeletal framework and muscle systems, respiration rates and body temperature control all peg out as fantastic examples of miniature motion machines.