This parasitic insect could save millions of trees

By Kristine Grayson
Inverse
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe emerald ash borer (Agrilus planipennis) is a deceptively attractive metallic-green adult beetle with a red abdomen. But few people ever actually see the insect itself — just the trail of destruction it leaves behind under the bark of ash trees. These insects, which are native to Asia and Russia,...

Comments / 5

State
Michigan State
#Insects#Parasite#Beetles#Invasive Species#Canadian#North American#Usda#Midwestern#State#Asian
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Country
China
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
Hot 104.7

Kill On-Site Order, But Not Yet in Sioux Falls

At first glance, you would think something so beautiful couldn't possibly be so terrifying. Not so for the Spotted Lanternfly. In the eastern U.S., this colorful winged creature has a Kill On-Site order on its head. Think of David & Goliath - the Lanternfly in the role of Goliath, but...
WildlifeElko Daily Free Press

Nature Notes: Misconceptions about hummingbirds

What would summer be without hummingbirds? What other bird (other than house sparrows) spend so much time in your yard and often within view? In my yard, they are present from mid-May to mid-September. What other bird comes as close to you as a hummingbird? Who has not had a hummingbird hover in front of your face? Yet misconceptions abound concerning these birds that bring so much pleasure to so many people.
SciencePosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find what triggered the rapid climate change 55 million years ago on Earth

Scientists have uncovered a fascinating new insight into what caused one of the most rapid and dramatic instances of climate change in the history of the Earth. A team of researchers, led by Dr Sev Kender from the University of Exeter, have made a pivotal breakthrough in the cause behind the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum (PETM) – an extreme global warming event that lasted for around 150 thousand years which saw significant temperature rises.
AnimalsPhys.org

Raccoon dogs pose a particular threat to ground-nesting birds in Northern Europe

Duck species in Finland are faring poorly, with more than half of the species listed as threatened to a varying degree, with alien predators as one of the suspected causes. A new study proves the suspicions well-founded. In experiments carried out over three years by the University of Helsinki, Finland and Aarhus University, Denmark, wildlife cameras recorded an abundance of images of alien species predating artificial nests established by the researchers in Finland and Denmark.
Animalspresspubs.com

Help or hinderance? The best time to take in your hummingbird feeders

As we look out to our once active hummingbird feeders, we’re instantly reminded that the move is on. The return of fall brings the departure of many migratory birds in the midwest. While the result is a noticeable decrease at hummingbird feeders, rare hummingbirds can sometimes use a helping hand in heading on their way to warmer skies. We at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service want to provide some food for thought when it comes to taking in your hummingbird feeders.
WildlifePosted by
LiveScience

Rare embryo from dinosaur age was laid by human-size turtle

About 90 million years ago, a giant turtle in what is now central China laid a clutch of tennis ball-size eggs with extremely thick eggshells. One egg never hatched, and it remained undisturbed for tens of millions of years, preserving the delicate bones of the embryonic turtle within it. In...
Washington StateHeraldNet

Murder hornet nest destroyed in Whatcom Co.

SPOKANE — Officials in Washington said Thursday they had destroyed the first Asian giant hornet nest of the season, which was located near the town of Blaine along the Canadian border. The Washington State Department of Agriculture said it eradicated the nest Wednesday. The nest was located in the base...
AnimalsPosted by
WyoFile

A close encounter with wolves and fear

This summer, three of us were hiking in Alaska’s western Brooks Range when we encountered a pack of eight wolves. We were far from any help when they moved toward us, paused and then disappeared behind a low ridge. When they re-emerged seconds later, they’d lined up along the crest...
AnimalsCNET

Police raid unearths prehistoric flying reptile in remarkable condition

A fossil discovered during a police raid in Brazil has turned out to be one of the best-preserved flying reptiles found yet, researchers say. The remains belong to a tapejarid, a toothless pterosaur from the early Cretaceous period known for its huge cranial crest composed partly of bone and partly of soft tissue. Skulls and partial skeletons of Brazilian tapejarids have turned up before, but this fossil was found with more than 90% of its skeleton intact, along with some soft tissue in place around the bones.
AnimalsPosted by
LiveScience

The longest living animals on Earth

The animal kingdom boasts some incredibly long lifespans that far exceed the average human's. While humans may have an "absolute limit" of 150 years, this is just a blink of an eye compared with the centuries and millennia that some animals live through; and some animals can even stop or reverse the aging process altogether.
AnimalsTimes-Republican

Hummingbirds ready to leave the nest

HUMMINGBIRDS, RUBY-THROATED are our only common hummingbird east of the Rocky Mountains which we are likely to see. There may be other species of hummingbirds observed in Iowa on very rare occasions, but one can bet that those odds are poor. Ruby-throated hummingbirds are common. These little “helicopters” of the bird world have amazing abilities of precision flight that allow them to hover over and into flowers when seeking nectar. Wing beats of 53 times per second, a blur to our eyes. To obtain an inflight photo of a hummingbird near a feeder, I have found that my camera shutter speed needs to be set at 1/2000th of a second or higher to freeze the wing beat. For the tiniest of birds, its skeletal framework and muscle systems, respiration rates and body temperature control all peg out as fantastic examples of miniature motion machines.

