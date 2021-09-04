All lanes reopened on outbound Edens Expressway at Wilson after fatal motorcycle crash

Traffic on the northbound Edens Expressway was temporarily diverted Saturday morning at the Wilson Avenue exit after a motorcyclist died from a crash, authorities said.

Just before 8 a.m., the motorcycle driver ran off the road on the outbound I-94 and struck a concrete barrier to the left “for unknown reasons,” Illinois State Police said. That motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

All lanes were closed for more than three hours Saturday morning as police investigated the crash and diverted traffic to the Kennedy Expressway. About 11:20 a.m., the lanes reopened.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet released the motorcyclist’s identity.