Police arrest four people after officer seriously injured in crash on M62

A police officer has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision on the M62.

The crash occurred as officers attempted to stop a car on the eastbound carriageway as it approached Humberside at 11.24pm on Friday.

A car and two police vehicles were involved in the incident with one of the police vehicles leaving the carriageway and colliding with a bridge stanchion, West Yorkshire Police said.

“A police officer suffered serious leg injuries as a result and he was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but non-life threatening condition,” police said.

Four people travelling in the car police had sought to stop were arrested following the crash and remained in custody on Saturday.

Three of them were injured, with one suffering neck and back injuries and the other two left with minor injuries.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct has been notified.

The M62 eastbound from junction 34-35 is likely to remain closed for some time as investigations continue, police said.