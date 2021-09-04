Oklahoma vs. Tulane: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, prediction, pick, spread, football game odds

No. 2 Oklahoma's was supposed to travel to face Tulane on Saturday in a game scheduled to be played in New Orleans in an early Week 1 showdown that would have been one of the biggest home games for the Green Wave in years. However, after Hurricane Ida battered Louisiana last weekend, the two programs agreed to move the game to Norman, Oklahoma. But while the location of the game between the Sooners and the Green Wave might be different, the intrigue remains the same.