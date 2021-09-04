CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles County, CA

Sons of Woman Struck, Killed By LASD Vehicle Sue LA County

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 7 days ago

Three sons of a 60-year-old woman run over and killed by a vehicle driven by a sheriff’s deputy in 2020 in Watts are suing Los Angeles County. Antwon, Michael and Marcus Land, the offspring of the late Karen Land, brought the suit Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court, also naming as a defendant Deputy Armando Ibarra. The suit alleges wrongful death, negligence and civil rights violations and seeks unspecified damages.

mynewsla.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Watts, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles County, CA
Cars
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antwon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Lasd#Imperial#Free Daily Newsletters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Biden to GOP governors planning vaccine mandate lawsuits: 'Have at it'

President Biden on Friday dismissed arguments from Republicans that his administration’s new vaccine requirements amount to federal overreach and said some GOP governors are being “cavalier” with the health of their constituents. Asked about opponents vowing to challenge the new vaccination measures, Biden replied: “Have at it.”. “I am so...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC: Unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced results from a study Friday that found unvaccinated individuals were 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people. The research, spanning more than 600,000 people in 13 jurisdictions, also determined that unvaccinated populations were over 10 times...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

How Gavin Newsom fought back against the recall

In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, no governor in America moved faster to close down schools, restrict businesses and order his own constituents into a long and painful lockdown than did California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D). Newsom’s steps, at times taken ahead of public health advice issued by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy