Sons of Woman Struck, Killed By LASD Vehicle Sue LA County
Three sons of a 60-year-old woman run over and killed by a vehicle driven by a sheriff’s deputy in 2020 in Watts are suing Los Angeles County. Antwon, Michael and Marcus Land, the offspring of the late Karen Land, brought the suit Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court, also naming as a defendant Deputy Armando Ibarra. The suit alleges wrongful death, negligence and civil rights violations and seeks unspecified damages.mynewsla.com
