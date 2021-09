STATEWIDE–Since Ida has been causing numerous disruptions to oil production, gas prices are expected to go up throughout the country this week. “I expect the national average to rise in the neighborhood of 5-15 cents per gallon in the next couple of weeks- far smaller than the impact from Hurricanes Katrina and Harvey, but with damage assessments still to come, it’s possible we see a slight deviation from that,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.