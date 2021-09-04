2021 Tour Championship leaderboard breakdown: Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm in front seeking $15 million prize
The 2021 Tour Championship has been all about two golfers for the entire week, and they're the same two golfers who on Sunday will play in the final pairing for the third consecutive round. Patrick Cantlay (-20) and Jon Rahm (-18) both shot under par again on Saturday and are beginning to lap the field as they seek the grand prize that comes with winning the FedEx Cup Playoffs.www.cbssports.com
