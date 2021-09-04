CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kabul airport has reopened to receive humanitarian aid and restart domestic flights, reports say

By Zahra Tayeb
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kqIs3_0bmgXsCx00
A domestic flight from Kabul airport takes off.

Bilal Guler/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Kabul airport has reopened to receive humanitarian aid and resume domestic flights, with the help of a Qatari technical team, according to reports.

Al Jazeera reported that the runway at Kabul airport has been repaired in liaison with authorities in Afghanistan, according to Qatar's ambassador to Afghanistan.

Two domestic flights were recently operated from Kabul to the cities of Mazar-i-Sharif and Kandahar, the report said.

On Thursday, Qatar's foreign minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, said the Gulf state was talking to the Taliban and working with Turkey to gain technical support that would allow operations to resume at the airport, Reuters reported .

Sumaira Khan, a journalist, tweeted a video of a flight leaving for Mazar-i-Sharif.

Kabul airport has been a scene of chaos since the Taliban took control of the city.

The last US military planes in Afghanistan departed on August 30, marking an end to America's 20-year presence in the country after roughly two decades of war.

The US says 122,300 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan since the end of July. But thousands of Afghan allies were left behind, alongside fewer than 250 Americans, according to NBC News.

Insider's Tom Colson reported that the UK and US have begun sniping at each other over the handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal.

Read the original article on Business Insider

