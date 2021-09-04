Penn State vs. Wisconsin: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, prediction, pick, spread, football game odds

It was a rousing start to NFL Week 1 on Thursday night when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Dallas Cowboys, and the weekend promises even more exciting action. That means there will be hundreds of NFL prop bets to pore over. The Week 1 NFL schedule features rookie quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Zach Wilson of the New York Jets and the New England Patriots' Mac Jones making their starting debuts. Trey Lance also could get some work with the San Francisco 49ers, while second year QBs Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow are looking to build on promising starts. There are almost countless NFL props to consider in those matchups and others.