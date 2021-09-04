CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nor, apparently, any reason why "One Solution" (vax+vax pass) should be

. the "only" acceptable solution. You see a lot of online invective and criticism level that what some of the Euro and other countries are doing by way of vaccine passes, but, if you believe in having that sort of thing, there's absolutely no reason not to accept: 1) a positive antibody test or 2) a negative rapid test.. of which there are several very effective ones (And it sounds like the French have a good process for that in public), as well, as the French are doing. Kudos to them, if this is accurate.

#Vax#Solution#French
