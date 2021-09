Valtteri Bottas claimed pole position for Saturday’s sprint race in Italy after beating Lewis Hamilton by just 0.096 seconds.After topping practice, Q1, Q2 and setting the fastest lap in the first running of Q3 in Monza Hamilton appeared on course to take pole, only for Bottas to steal the glory with his final lap.Hamilton’s championship rival Max Verstappen finished third in his Red Bull, four tenths back, with Lando Norris fourth for McLaren.Formula One will stage its second sprint race on Saturday, with qualifying brought forward to Friday evening.The winner of Saturday’s 18-lap dash takes three points with the...