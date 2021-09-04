Watch: Summit electrifies Skyview 56-0 in 1st game with fans in 2 years
The 2021 Summit High School football team’s mantra of “be electric” went high voltage Friday night under the lights at Tiger Stadium. With Tigers fans — and a raucous student section packed to the gills — rattling the bleachers, Tigers senior star Aidan Collins took the first play of scrimmage from the backfield, through a bevy of the Skyview Warriors’ would-be tacklers, 55 yards to the house to ignite a dominant 56-0 win.www.summitdaily.com
