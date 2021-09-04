CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, CO

Watch: Summit electrifies Skyview 56-0 in 1st game with fans in 2 years

By Antonio Olivero
Summit Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Summit High School football team’s mantra of “be electric” went high voltage Friday night under the lights at Tiger Stadium. With Tigers fans — and a raucous student section packed to the gills — rattling the bleachers, Tigers senior star Aidan Collins took the first play of scrimmage from the backfield, through a bevy of the Skyview Warriors’ would-be tacklers, 55 yards to the house to ignite a dominant 56-0 win.

