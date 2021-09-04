CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manhattan, NY

Dad sues Abraham Heschel School for defamation

By Dana Kennedy
New York Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe father of a Manhattan fourth grader who yanked his daughter out of school earlier this year because of critical race theory being injected into the curriculum plans to sue the school for defamation after administrators accused him of lying, he said. Dad Harvey Goldman says his secret weapon in...

nypost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Education
City
Florida, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
State
Florida State
Manhattan, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defamation#Race#Manhattan Supreme Court#Dad#The Post#The Heschel School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Related
New York City, NYNew York Post

Judge tosses suit fighting proof of vaccination at indoor settings

A suit opposing the city’s mandate requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination at city restaurants and other establishments was tossed out by a judge Friday. The group of eateries and businesses tried to challenge an executive order issued last month by Mayor Bill de Blasio, who said the city would start fining certain indoor establishments that don’t enforce a vaccine mandate beginning on Sept. 13.
Maine Statewabi.tv

Maine dad sues school system over mask mandate

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - A father is suing in federal court over a mask mandate imposed on his 12-year-old daughter in the Winslow school system. The lawsuit names the town of Winslow, the school board, public schools and Superintendent Peter Thiboutot as defendants, and accuses them of “aggrandizing” the risk COVID-19 poses to children.
Pittsburgh, PApennrecord.com

Father banned from school district sporting events alleges defamation

PITTSBURGH — A father who has been banned from all school events by the Jefferson-Morgan School District due to alleged bullying, physical aggression and use of profanity is claiming defamation. Virgil McNett filed a complaint Aug. 20 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania against Jefferson-Morgan...
Winslow, MEPosted by
Q106.5

A Winslow Dad is Suing Schools Because of a Mask Mandate

A father is suing the Winslow school system, claiming the mask mandate for students violates his parental rights. Scott Fortuna's 12-year-old daughter is a student at Winslow Junior High School. Like a lot of parents, he has concerns about whether students should be required to wear masks while in school all day. It's a highly debated issue, with each school community making decisions about whether to require the face coverings inside school buildings, or whether to make it optional, so the parents can decide for themselves. Many schools that originally made it mandatory for this academic year have reversed that decision with the rise of the Delta variant.
EducationPosted by
TheWrap

Farrah Abraham Plans to Sue ‘Haters’ at Harvard for ‘Educational Abuse’

Here’s some consolation for those who were not accepted to Harvard — “Teen Mom” alum Farrah Abraham says it sucks there. The reality star is claiming that the Ivy League school is a “joke” and a “scam,” alleging that she became the victim of “educational abuse” after being kicked out of a Zoom class and bullied by a professor to drop it altogether.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Oxygen

Death Row Prisoner's Execution Halted As Inmate Fights To Have Priest Lay Hands On Him While Dying

A Texas inmate was granted a stay of execution hours after he was scheduled to be put to death by successfully arguing the state was infringing on his religious freedoms. On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court halted the execution of John Henry Ramirez, 37, after his legal team filed an eleventh-hour petition urging officials to allow a spiritual advisor to be present during his execution.
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

City Set To Pay $20.5 Million To Settle Lawsuit For Two Men Who Say They Were Framed By Former CPD. Detective Reynaldo Guevara

CHICAGO (CBS) — City attorneys are asking the City Council to approve a $20.5 million settlement for two men who spent 23 years in prison, after prosecutors agreed to dismiss all charges against them, amid claims they were framed by a disgraced former Chicago Police detective. The proposed settlement with Jose Montanez and Armando Serrano is on the agenda for the Finance Committee on Monday. The two were convicted in the 1993 murder of Rodrigo Vargas, whose body was found in a van parked near a Chicago elementary school, but were later released after the Illinois Appellate Court reversed the convictions, finding...
Twin Falls, IDIdaho State Journal

Parents sue Idaho School District over injuries student suffered in class

TWIN FALLS — The parents of a former South Hills Middle School student are suing the Twin Falls School District over injuries they say their child suffered last November during a class assignment. In its response, the school district said others, including the injured child, are responsible for any possible injuries.
Texas Statefox44news.com

TX Attorney General threatens to sue schools with mask mandates

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office went to Facebook to threaten school districts that have ignored Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on mask mandates. Waco ISD announced a mask mandate last month, because there were more than 100 cases in the schools less than a week into the new year. According...
Knoxville, TNwvlt.tv

Former vaccine official, Fiscus sues state officials for defamation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - To resolve the accusation that she sent herself a muzzle, Dr. Michelle Fiscus is now suing the state to hopefully ‘clear her name’, CBS Affiliate, NewsChannel 5 reported. The former vaccine chief filed a lawsuit in federal court that calls out the Tennessee Department of Health,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Judge kills himself moments before arrest over hidden bathroom camera accusations

A judge killed himself moments before he was to have been arrested on allegations he had a hidden camera that captured images of naked boys in his bathroom.Jonathan Newell, 50, had been on leave from his role as a circuit judge in Maryland’s Caroline County since July after allegations were made against him.When FBI agents arrived at his home in Henderson, Maryland, on Friday morning to arrest him on a federal criminal complaint they found him “suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”The Maryland US Attorney’s Office confirmed that the judge had been pronounced dead at 6.43am.“Maryland State Police will...
Florida StateVanity Fair

Ron DeSantis Once Again Told to Sit Down and STFU by Florida Judge

Back in July, as part of his ongoing effort to kill as many Floridians as possible, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order banning mask mandates in his state’s schools, claiming that parents should have the right to expose their kids to a highly contagious virus that’s claimed more than 650,000 lives in the U.S. thus far, and hospitalized 10 times more Florida children last week than when school began. Shortly after that, he threatened to withhold pay from school officials who had the audacity to look at the data, consider the significantly more communicable delta variant, and make their own decisions regarding masking, a threat he followed through on in August, when the Florida Department of Education withheld the salaries of school board members in Alachua and Broward counties who voted to impose mask mandates.
California Statethesource.com

Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Facing 10 Years in Prison

Kenneth Petty, Nicki Minaj’s husband, has entered a plea deal for failing to register as a sex offender in the state of California. PEOPLE states the 43-year-old pleaded guilty during a virtual hearing on Thursday with the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California and now faces a max of 10 years in prison with a lifetime of supervised release.

Comments / 0

Community Policy