CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Brendan “PlayerUnknown” Greene interview — Prologue is huge, but here’s the vision for Artemis

By Dean Takahashi
VentureBeat
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrendan “PlayerUnknown” Greene made news this week as he left Krafton, the company that published his tremendously successful PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) battle royale game, and he started a new studio in Amsterdam called PlayerUnknown Productions, funded by Krafton. He further revealed Prologue, a tech demo that his team will create in the coming years. Prologue will be a huge virtual world, with some previously unfathomable dimensions of 64 kilometers on a side. That is as big as open world games get.

venturebeat.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brendan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Artemis#Prologue#Playerunknown#Mobile Game#Playerunknown Productions#Gamesbeat Greene#Rust
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Video Games148apps.com

Brendan Greene officially leaves PUBG Corp to start independent firm

Brendan Greene, famously known as PlayerUnknown, has announced his departure from PUBG Corp. The creative genius behind PUBG has decided to start an independent game studio in the Netherlands. Brendan Greene was initially a modder who loved to tinker with the battle royale. His experimentation resulted in the creation of...
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

Brendan Greene & His Development Studio Leaves PUBG Developer & Publisher Krafton And Will Become An Independent Studio

Today, Brendan Greene, aka “PLAYERUNKOWN”, the creator of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has announced that he and his development studio PLAYERUNKNOWN Productions are leaving KRAFTON, the developer and publisher of PUBG. PLAYERUNKNOWN Productions will become independent with KRAFTON holding a minority stake in the company. The studio was formed in 2021 and is exploring the systems needed to enable massive scale within open-world games.
Video Gamesnewsbrig.com

Watch PlayerUnknown describe Prologue, a post-PUBG project all his own

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, more commonly known as PUBG (or Game for Peace in China) is already one of the most successful and influential games ever made just four years after release. Its director Brendan Greene, a former DJ and web designer from Ireland, is credited with launching the entire battle royale genre, directly inspiring what you now know as Fortnite, CoD: Warzone, Apex Legends and more.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

PlayerUnknown's Prologue will launch as a pay-what-you-want tech demo

Having recently left PUBG studio Krafton, Brendan "PlayerUnknown" Greene is ready to tease a little more of what he's up to with his new studio PlayerUnknown Productions. In a video posted earlier today, Greene gave us a little more insight on Prologue. A project that first debuted in 2019, Prologue is the first step towards Greene's vision of massive open worlds full of thousands of players, providing a test-bed for the technologies he wants to explore with his new studio.
Video GamesNME

PlayerUnknown’s ‘Prologue’ will be in a massive-scale open world

Developer Brendan Greene, also known as PlayerUnknown and the creator of PUBG, has given more details of his next game – or rather concept and technology – tentatively known as Prologue. Earlier this week (September 1), Greene announced his departure from Krafton to found his own studio PlayerUnknown Productions to...
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

Terrain of Magical Expertise, a 2D turn-based RPG, is available now on PC

Embark on a turn-based role-playing journey to help your new allies succeed. Terrain of Magical Expertise, a game supported on a successful Kickstarter campaign in 2017, is now available on PC from Neo-C Productions and publisher 1C Publishing. Terrain of Magical Expertise, or ‘TOME,’ is a 2D Turn-Based RPG based on the famous web series of the same name, which takes players on a fanciful story-driven adventure through a fictional online game rife with hackers, cheats, and high stakes competition.
Video Gameswccftech.com

PLAYERUNKNOWN Says Prologue Will Likely Be Boring; Artemis Will Be Planet-Sized

A few days ago, PLAYERUNKNOWN announced his departure from Krafton to focus on the development of Prologue, a free-to-play survival sandbox experience that PLAYERUNKNOWN Productions will use to test his dream to create a truly massive game. Speaking to GamesBeat, Brendan 'PLAYERUNKNOWN' Greene admitted Prologue will likely be boring. I...
BusinessVentureBeat

DNABlock raises $1.2M to make metaverse avatars more inclusive

DNABlock has raised $1.2 million from SoftBank and others to make metaverse avatars more inclusive. The Los Angeles-based company makes it easier for creators to build high-quality 3D avatars that reflect diversity. All sorts of companies are trying to create the metaverse, the universe of virtual worlds that are all interconnected, like in novels such as Snow Crash and Ready Player One. (We’re doing our second metaverse conference on January 25 to January 27).
Video GamesIGN

PlayStation Heats Up Studio Arms Race By Buying VR Dev - IGN Daily Fix

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Sony has acquired UK developer Firesprite, marking the third studio acquisition from Sony this year alone. As noted on the PlayStation Blog, Firesprite has worked closely with Sony, creating several titles together. Most notably, the developer helped to create The Playroom and The Playroom VR. Firesprite is also the developer behind The Persistence, a horror shooter originally released on the PS4 as a PSVR title before becoming a non-VR version on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC two years later. It's been one year since Marvel's Avengers hit the scene, and developer Crystal Dynamics released a new road map for the rest of 2021. With details for the first raid, a power level cap increase, and, of course, confirming again that Spider-Man is slated to come to PlayStation later this year. In an extensive new blog, Crystal Dynamics looks back at the year, including all the ups and downs, as well as looks towards the future providing a glimpse at some upcoming content. Diablo 2: Resurrected won't feature ultrawide monitor support when it launches on September 23 due to the discovery that the wider screens break AI mechanics within the original game. Following the technical beta for Diablo 2: Resurrected, developer Vicarious Visions and Blizzard Entertainment took to updating fans on a number of in-game features that the team has revisited. Stella has all that in your Daily Fix!
Video GamesVentureBeat

Sony will offer free PS5 upgrades for all Horizon: Forbidden West owners after all

On Thursday, Sony announced a convoluted and unpopular system for PlayStation 4 owners of the upcoming Horizon: Forbidden West to upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version of the game. Sony was only going to allow this if you bought the $80 digital deluxe edition or the even more expensive collector’s editions. If you bought the $60 base PS4 version, you wouldn’t be able to upgrade.
Video GamesVentureBeat

PlayStation’s acquisition season is about purchasing variety within limits

Sony Interactive Entertainment has made another acquisition. This time, the company has brought U.K. studio Firesprite into the PlayStation Studios fold. Firesprite joins Nixxies and Housemarque as Sony looks to continue growing its stable of game developers. Firesprite is best known for contributing to PlayStation’s experimental Playroom games for its camera and VR peripherals. But PlayStation Studios boss Hermen Hulst has already confirmed that the team will work on its own projects going forward.
Video Gamesflickeringmyth.com

Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodhunt to bring blood-sucking battle royales to PS5

Developer Sharkmob has announced that Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodhunt will release on Playstation 5 later this year. This free-to-play vampire take on Battle Royale will grant players with supernatural abilities and provide a unique vertical gameplay experience. This third person free-to-play Battle Royale title will take players to the city...
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Best Star Trek: Bridge Commander mods: How to improve graphics and add ships

In a huge surprise, GOG has obtained the rights to publish Star Trek: Bridge Commander. This game has been unavailable to purchase since its initial release in 2002. As a result, players can experience one of the best Star Trek games ever made (especially given that no new non-mobile Star Trek games are being made), updated with tweaks to work on Windows 10. One of the best aspects of Star Trek: Bridge Commander is that it has enjoyed a lively mod scene over the years, and some of the best mods are still readily available and work with the GOG version of the game.
Video GamesVentureBeat

State of Survival passes 100 million downloads 2 years after launch

Mobile game developer and publisher FunPlus announced today that State of Survival has reached seen 100 million downloads as it celebrates its second anniversary. State of Survival is a zombie-themed survival and strategy game. The free-to-play title is available on Android and iOS. FunPlus specializes in free-to-play mobile games, with other notable titles including Guns of Glory and King of Avalon.
Video GamesVentureBeat

Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer impressions — Smoke gets in your eyes

Sledgehammer Games revealed the first details of the multiplayer for this fall’s Call of Duty: Vanguard game. I played a few of the multiplayers map in some press sessions ahead of the release of the multiplayer beta, which starts today. It will have a single-player campaign, and we got a taste of that earlier: a World War II story covering the rise of special forces. And the multiplayer combat will feature multinational special forces characters from the story fighting across maps set around the world.

Comments / 0

Community Policy