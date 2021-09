Have you been googling “top books 2021” lately? So have lots of people! Obviously there are lots of ways you could go about looking into this, but I’ve gone to Goodreads to investigate. Focusing on books published in 2021, I’ve looked at the top ranked books. Goodreads, as you might know, allows you to rate books by whole stars out of five (no half stars!) and then provides an average rating out of five. For the purposes of narrowing down the choices for this top books 2021 list, I decided the cut-off for high rankings would be an average of 4.25 out of five. If we’re really talking about the top ranked books, I thought, the average rating should be at least that high.