Demystifying deep reinforcement learning

From Auto-ML to Vision Transformer Training & Representations and Catastrophic Fisher Explosion. Welcome to the September edition of the ‚Machine-Learning-Collage‘ series, where I provide an overview of the different Deep Learning research streams. So what is a ML collage? Simply put, I draft one-slide visual summaries of one of my favourite recent papers. Every single week. At the end of the month all of the resulting visual collages are collected in a summary blog post. Thereby, I hope to give you a visual and intuitive deep dive into some of the coolest trends. So without further ado: Here are my four favourite papers that I read in August 2021 and why I believe them to be important for the future of Deep Learning.