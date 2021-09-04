CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees odds, picks and prediction

By Jess Root
 7 days ago
The Baltimore Orioles (41-92) hope to even their road series against the New York Yankees (78-56) Saturday. The second game of their three-game series at Yankee Stadium is set for a 1:05 p.m. ET first pitch. Let’s analyze the lines around the Orioles vs. Yankees odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Orioles RHP Chris Ellis makes his third start of the year. He has allowed 4 ER on 10 H and 2 BB with 12 K over 11 2/3 IP spanning two starts and a relief appearance split between the Tampa Bay Rays and Orioles.

  • Ellis was 1-5 with a 6.32 ERA over 15 games (13 starts) for Triple-A Durham this year.
  • He lasted 4 2/3 innings in his last start and allowed only 1 run on 2 hits and a walk.

Yankees LHP Jordan Montgomery (5-5, 3.52 ERA) makes his 25th start. He has a 1.19 WHIP, 2.8 BB/9 and 8.7 K/9 through 130 1/3 IP.

  • This will be his fourth start against the Orioles this season. He has allowed 7 ER and has 12 K across 14 total innings against the AL East rivals.
  • He has allowed only 5 earned runs over his last six starts, spanning 31 1/3 innings for an ERA of 1.44.

Orioles at Yankees odds, lines, picks and prediction

MLB odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports for a full list. Odds last updated at 11:25 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Orioles +270 (bet $100 to win $270) | Yankees -360 (bet $360 to win $100)
  • Against the spread/ATS: Orioles +2.5 (-105) | Yankees -2.5 (-115)
  • Over/Under: 9.5 (O: -102 | U: -122)

Prediction

Yankees 4, Orioles 2

Money line (ML)

The Orioles have only three wins over their last 28 games. Only one of them was on the road. They are 5-9 against the Yankees this season and 22-48 overall on the road.

The Yankees have won two games in a row after snapping a four-game losing skid; however, they won 13 in a row before that, giving them 15 wins in their last 19 games. They are 40-25 at home.

PASS on the money line as the Yankees should win but the price isn’t worth it.

Run line/Against the spread (ATS)

The Orioles have the second-worst ATS record in the majors at 54-79 ATS. However, they covered the spread in three straight games and in six of their last nine outings.

The Yankees are 66-68 ATS overall this season and 29-36 ATS at home. They covered in only one of their last five games. However, they were 11-2 ATS in their 13-game winning streak. Six of their last 15 wins were by at least three runs.

Only one of Montgomery’s last 12 starts resulted in a win by at least 3 runs.

Take the ORIOLES +2.5 (-105).

Over/Under (O/U)

Over 45% of the games at Yankee Stadium have gone Over the projected total this season.

Two of the Orioles last seven games and five of their last 14 had a total of 10 or more runs.

None of Montgomery’s last eight starts and only one of his last 11 had a total of 10 or more runs.

Take UNDER 9.5 (-122).

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage. This information is for entertainment purposes only. We make no representations or warranties as to the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any content.

