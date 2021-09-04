CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danuel House Jr. sees amazing player in Rockets rookie Jalen Green

Photo by Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Prized rookie Jalen Green appears to want the No. 4 jersey with the Houston Rockets. Veteran forward Danuel House Jr. isn’t interested in giving it up, citing personal family reasons.

On social media, fans of Green have flooded House’s mentions at times this offseason, in hopes of convincing House to give up his jersey number to the No. 2 overall pick from the 2021 NBA draft. Fortunately for the Rockets, it doesn’t appear that the 28-year-old is allowing those online interactions to influence how he views Green on the court.

When asked Friday for his thoughts on Green, House simply replied:

“Amazing player.”

That comment came on the same day that House publicly confirmed his intentions to keep the No. 4 jersey in Houston. While it remains a popular topic of discussion for fans, it doesn’t appear that the players themselves are allowing it to drive any sort of wedge in their relationship.

As long as House remains with the Rockets, Green will presumably wear the No. 0 jersey that he wore during recent summer league games.

