Anti-Biden voter diner in Florida sells out of food

By Kaelan Deese
 7 days ago

A central Florida diner that said it would not serve anyone who supports President Joe Biden temporarily closed down on Wednesday after selling out of food.

The sudden burst in popularity came after multiple media outlets wrote about a sign outside the establishment this week, which was put up following the deaths of 13 service members after a suicide bomber detonated last month during the U.S. evacuation in Kabul, Afghanistan.

“If you voted for and continue to support and stand behind the worthless, inept and corrupt administration currently inhabiting the White House that is complicit in the death of our servicemen and women in Afghanistan, please take your business elsewhere,” the sign, which was posted in the window of Debary Diner, read.

Angie Ugarte, the owner of the restaurant, which is located west of Deltona and just north of Lake Monroe, thanked the public for the outpouring of support that her business received during the past week.

"I have experienced such an indescribable outpouring of love and support that I am absolutely speechless," Ugarte said . "Most of all, I am so humbled and so touched by the generous support from all over the world for our veteran community."

Ugarte confirmed the sign was prompted by the events that played out in Kabul late last month when the suicide bomb killed U.S. personnel and also killed nearly 200 Afghans. She said she intends to keep the sign up as long as some U.S. citizens remain in Afghanistan who want out, according to WOFL .

Since July, the United States has airlifted more than 120,000 people from Afghanistan, including roughly 5,500 Americans. Biden said Tuesday that approximately 100 to 200 U.S. citizens remained in Afghanistan who have "some intention to leave," many of them being dual citizens.

The Washington Examiner contacted the Debary Diner but did not immediately receive a response.

