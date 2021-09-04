Wind River Ending, Explained

‘Wind River’ is a 2017 neo-Western murder mystery set amidst the stark landscapes of a Wyoming Native American Reservation. A dead body discovered by a tracker leads him and an FBI agent down a murky path, and the mystery ends up revealing more than just the crime. Masterfully nuanced, the film is a commentary on the lives of people that live in that particular, often overlooked, part of the country and is seeded with their experiences and darkest sorrows. Could you imagine a murder mystery in which the murderer is technically not human? The coroner certainly seems to think so, much to the frustration of the FBI agent. Let’s dive into the ending of ‘Wind River’ and peel back its layers. SPOILERS AHEAD.