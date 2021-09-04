ESPN's 'College GameDay' crew makes their picks for 2021 CFP national championship

Max Gersh

Alabama enters the 2021 college football season as the defending national champion and the top-ranked team in the nation. As it begins the season against the Miami Hurricanes, the Crimson Tide look to repeat as the county’s best and bring home national title No. 19.

ESPN’s “College GameDay” crew made its picks for the 2021 College Football Playoff national championship. While the Crimson Tide appeared in three of the four predictions, not a single analyst chose Alabama to win it all.

The two teams they were split on were Oklahoma and Georgia.

There’s plenty of time left before the College Football Playoff landscape begins to take shape, but every game matters starting with the first one.

