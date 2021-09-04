Where To Watch Alabama vs. Miami: Time, Channel, Alabama vs. Miami Live Stream Info
Live from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, No. 1 Alabama battles #14 Miami on ABC. Not only is college football back, but college football is back with a vengeance as the top ranked Crimson Tide battle the Hurricanes on Saturday afternoon. Miami finished last season with an 8-3 record, losing to Clemson, North Carolina, and Oklahoma State. Alabama finished the 2020 season with… hold on, let me check my notes… yet another championship. Nick Saban’s squad finished the year with a perfect 12-0 record, defeating Ohio State in the National Championship Game. Can the Crimson Tide go back-to-back? Time will tell.decider.com
