CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Where To Watch Alabama vs. Miami: Time, Channel, Alabama vs. Miami Live Stream Info

By Josh Sorokach
Decider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLive from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, No. 1 Alabama battles #14 Miami on ABC. Not only is college football back, but college football is back with a vengeance as the top ranked Crimson Tide battle the Hurricanes on Saturday afternoon. Miami finished last season with an 8-3 record, losing to Clemson, North Carolina, and Oklahoma State. Alabama finished the 2020 season with… hold on, let me check my notes… yet another championship. Nick Saban’s squad finished the year with a perfect 12-0 record, defeating Ohio State in the National Championship Game. Can the Crimson Tide go back-to-back? Time will tell.

decider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Streaming#Live Tv#At T Tv Now#American Football#Miami Live Stream Info#Mercedes Benz Stadium#Abc#Clemson#Ohio State#Watch Espn#Alabama Vs Miami Live#At T Tv#Sling Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLESPN

Giraffe named for Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow dies after falling ill

A young giraffe named for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback and former LSU star Joe Burrow died Wednesday, a day after falling ill. Officials at the Baton Rouge Zoo said in a release Thursday that the 20-month-old giraffe named Burreaux had died after developing a sudden onset of symptoms Tuesday, including a severe cough and overall agitation.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To National Anthem Before Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

On Thursday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys stepped on the field for the first game of the 2021 NFL season. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers entered the contest as heavy favorites over Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Before the game kicked off, the Buccaneers unveiled their Super Bowl banner in front of a packed house.
NFLBBC

'Black national anthem' makes its debut at the NFL

The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicked off professional American football's first game of the season. But before they did, fans heard something a little different. It started as a song to celebrate the president who emancipated America's slaves. Its writer thought little about it afterwards, but it took on a life of its own.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Deshaun Watson News

The inevitable was finally made official on Friday afternoon. As indicated by head coach David Culley earlier this week, Deshaun Watson has now been officially ruled out of Sunday’s opening game with a “not injury related” designation. Tyrod Taylor has been named the Texans’ Week 1 starter. The NFL world...
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Ohio State Gets Huge Boost Before Game vs. Oregon

Just a few days ago, Ohio State linebacker Palaie Gaoteote’s waiver for immediate eligibility was denied by the NCAA. In a surprising turn of events, though, the NCAA has reversed its decision. On Friday, the Buckeyes found out that Gaoteote is officially eligible to play this season. Gaoteote, a former...
NFLFanSided

NFL Live Streaming: The Best Ways To Stream Football In 2021

We’re just a few hours away from the NFL’s regular season beginning. Don’t miss a single snap from your team in 2021-22 with this streaming guide. It’s time! In just a few hours we’ll be watching the Bucs and Cowboys clash in the first game of the season. Then we’ve...
Miami, FLCBS Sports

Miami (FL) vs. Appalachian State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Appalachian State @ No. 18 Miami (FL) Current Records: Appalachian State 1-0; Miami (FL) 0-1 Last Season Records: Miami (FL) 8-3; Appalachian State 9-3 The Appalachian State Mountaineers will take on the Miami (FL) Hurricanes at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium. Appalachian State will be seeking to avenge the 45-10 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Sept. 17 of 2016.
Baton Rouge, LAwgno.com

How to watch LSU Football vs McNeese on Saturday

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s home opener against McNeese on Saturday night will be streamed exclusively on SEC Network+ and ESPN+ and will not be available via traditional television. Kickoff for the game is set for 7 p.m. in Tiger Stadium. Tickets for the contest are available and can be purchased...
NFLuhnd.com

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Toledo: Reminder, It’s Not on NBC TV

By now, all Notre Dame fans should know that to watch this weekend’s home-opener against Toledo, you need the Peacock App with a premium subscription. Notre Dame announced this earlier in the summer, but if you’re like me, you probably have been waiting till the last minute to sign up. Well, this is your reminder to do so, or if you weren’t aware yet, here’s what you need to do to watch the game live.
Florida State247Sports

Notre Dame at Toledo: How to Watch, Stream, Channel

College football returned last weekend and Notre Dame started off with an exciting win. The Fighting Irish moved to 1-0 on the year with an overtime, 41-38, win in Tallahassee over the Florida State Seminoles. Now it's time for the Irish to kick things off at home for the first...
Alabama State247Sports

Podcast: Miami vs. Alabama preview

The 2021 college football season is finally here and that means it is time to preview the match-up between the No. 14 Miami Hurricanes and No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide. How much of a chance does Miami really have to win against Alabama?. InsideTheU’s David Lake and Gaby Urrutia break...
College SportsCBS Sports

Watch Cincinnati vs. Miami (OH): How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Last Season Records: Cincinnati 9-1; Miami (OH) 2-1 The Miami (OH) RedHawks are 0-5 against the Cincinnati Bearcats since September of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. They will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET Sept. 4 at Nippert Stadium to kick off their 2021 seasons. While the RedHawks were not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 2-1. Meanwhile, after a 9-1 record last season and an appearance in the Peach Bowl, Cincinnati is coming in with an eye to spark another quality season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy