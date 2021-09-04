CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

"They Wanted Me To Become One of Their Leaders" - Previous Ballon D'Or Winner Reveals All On Man City Transfer Interest

By Brandon Evans
Posted by 
CityXtra
CityXtra
 7 days ago

Following City’s 2008 takeover by Sheikh Mansour’s Abu Dhabi United Group, the club were sensationally linked to many world-class footballers such as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

One name who was more seriously linked with a move to Manchester was Brazilian superstar and 2007 Ballon d’Or winner, Kaka - whose arrival would have sent shockwaves across the complexity of European football.

Unfortunately for City supporters, the extraordinary move never materialised and Kaka - then of AC Milan - eventually moved to Real Madrid six months later. Over twelve years on, the World Cup winner has commented on perhaps the most famous transfer that never took place.

In an interview with FourFourTwo magazine, Brazilian icon Kaka has commented on the potential move that would have saw him trade Milan for Manchester.

During the interview, Kaka was asked, “Is there any truth in the rumour that you rejected Roman Abramovich’s offer to join Chelsea in 2009, before signing for Real Madrid?”.

Kaka denied that there was any truth to said rumour, insisting that there were only “informal talks”, however the now 39 year-old confirmed that he had received an offer from Manchester City.

Kaka stated, “The real offer I got from an English club was Manchester City’s, around six months before I moved to Madrid. City were in the early days of their project to become a dominant club in Europe, and they wanted me to be one of their leaders on the pitch."

"But I didn’t think it was the right time to leave Milan. Real Madrid was the only club I’d ever consider going to if Milan wanted me to leave."

Following on, Kaka noted, “When City made the offer, Milan told me they were happy with it and keen to go ahead with the deal, to organise their finances."

"The doors were open to leave, and I said no. But I also told the club I’d happily go to Real Madrid if an offer came in the next window. It did.

Kaka’s comments reveal that AC Milan were willing to allow the Brazilian international to leave the club owing to the magnitude of the fee offered to the club, which according to The Manchester Evening News was understood to be in the region of £88 million – a fee that would have made Kaka the most expensive player in the world at the time.

Whilst Kaka’s decision to not join Manchester City was of course disappointing for supporters of the club, it is an understandable decision considering that in January 2009, the Sky Blues were floundering in mid-table whilst AC Milan were challenging for the Serie A title.

You can read the full interview between Kaka and FourFourTwo here.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments / 0

CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
146
Followers
1K+
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roman Abramovich
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Lionel Messi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Man City#Abu Dhabi United Group#Brazilian#European#Ac Milan#Chelsea#English#The Sky Blues
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Man City Transfer Deadline Day Roundup - All Incomings & Outgoings

The transfer window is shut and after a long summer filled with speculation, Manchester City are set to resume their title defence with Jack Grealish perhaps the only notable addition to their ranks. While City generated upwards of £60 million from sales of fringe players, the club managed to offload...
Premier LeaguePosted by
ClutchPoints

3 reasons Chelsea star Jorginho will win 2021 Ballon d’Or

It is easy to forget that other players can win the Ballon d’Or given Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo dominated the field for such a long time. After the win of Luka Modric temporarily broke the domination in 2018 before Messi won again in 2019, all signs are pointing toward a new winner in 2021. Here are three reasons why the new winner will be Chelsea star Jorginho.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Man City and Man United Set For Transfer Battle Next Summer - Etihad Club 'Hope' One Factor Could Swing Move In Their Favour

With the summer transfer window now closed, Manchester City will head into the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign without a recognised striker in the senior squad. Club legend, and all-time leading goal scorer, Sergio Aguero departed the club earlier in the summer, and despite a long lasting pursuit of Tottenham's Harry Kane, and a brief attempt to sign Cristiano Ronaldo, the club's legendary front man has not been replaced.
Premier LeaguePosted by
CityXtra

Deadline Day Live - Man City Transfer News & Updates

The day has come: Tuesday August 31. Transfer deadline day, and it could prove to be a busy day in the world of Manchester City. After a long, gruelling transfer window where the Premier League champions took more misses that hits, there could be a few surprises in store as City are linked several ins and outs.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Tottenham striker Kane defends himself over Man City transfer saga

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane insists his reputation has not been damaged by his transfer saga this summer. Kane is staying put at Tottenham after pushing for a move to Manchester City. Asked by talkSPORT if he feared his reputation had been damaged after the transfer saga, Kane replied: "No,...
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Agent claims Man City & Chelsea interest in Colombian star Rodriguez

A promising winger currently on the books of Millonarios is said to have attratced admiring glances from Premier League heavyweights. The agent of promising Colombian winger Emerson Rodriguez claims his client has attracted interest from Manchester City and Chelsea. The talented 21-year-old forward is currently turning out in his homeland...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

REVEALED: Man Utd only moved for Ronaldo to block Man City deal

Manchester City sparked Manchester United's decision to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus, it has been revealed. The Manchester Evening News says City were the only club interested in signing the former Real Madrid star. United appeared content with their attacking options having tied Edinson Cavani down to a new deal...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man City hero Kinkladze: Imagine me playing for Guardiola!

Georgi Kinkladze has no doubts he could be a start in the current Manchester City team. The popular Georgian, now 48, represented the club between 1995 and 1998, conjuring up swashbuckling displays across the country - most notably at Maine Road. Asked if he could make today's starting XI at...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Reliable Man City Source Confirms Club's Interest in £68M Defender

Manchester City are expected to be on the look out for a new left-sided full-back in the upcoming two transfer windows, given the recent suspension and ongoing legal case surrounding Benjamin Mendy. However, options have been limited since the last transfer window, after one player of interest - now PSG's...
Soccer90min.com

Why Real Madrid could target Robert Lewandowski in 2022

Real Madrid could turn to Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski in the transfer market next summer if they miss out on primary ‘number nine’ target Erling Haaland. Real are also expected to go after Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, both of whom could be available as free transfers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy