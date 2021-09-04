Friends, now foes in No. 9 Notre Dame-Florida State matchup

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Dillan Gibbons is back in the Sunshine State and the Florida State offensive lineman will be reunited with not just family when the Seminoles take on No. 9 Notre Dame but a large a number of old friends from Indiana as well. The Clearwater, Florida, native will be making his first start for the Seminoles following his transfer this summer from Notre Dame. So Gibbons — who played in 29 games and started against Syracuse in 2020 for Notre Dame — will line up Sunday night against some former teammates along the Fighting Irish’s defensive line.