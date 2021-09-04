CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Income Tax

Unemployment tax refund update: 10 things to know about your IRS money

By Oscar Gonzalez
CNET
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you paid taxes on your 2020 unemployment benefits and filed your tax return early this year, you could be getting a bigger refund than you expected. Here's why: The first $10,200 of 2020 jobless benefits, or $20,400 for married couples filing jointly, was made nontaxable income by the American Rescue Plan in March. The IRS has been making adjustments on tax returns and issuing refunds averaging $1,686 to those who are eligible for that tax break.

www.cnet.com

Comments / 18

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Refund#Tax Deductions#The American Rescue Plan#Treas#Igotmyrefund Com#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
IRS
Related
Cleveland, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

Thousands of unclaimed tax refunds available: Is one yours?

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Internal Revenue Service says millions of dollars in tax refunds are unclaimed but there’s an expiration date if you want to collect yours. The IRS says this is an evergreen issue each year because people who didn’t file a tax return, miss out on refunds and credits.
Income TaxCNET

The next child tax credit payment is five days away: Here's the latest on the remaining schedule

The third child tax credit check comes next Wednesday, but there are only three payments in 2021 left after September's check. And there's no guarantee that the monthly payments will be extended. For now, parents are getting half of the total in monthly checks instead of one lump sum during tax time every month from July to December. The other half of the money will come during tax time.
Personal FinanceCNET

2021 child tax credit payments: Everything to know about next week's check and opting out

The next child tax credit payment is days away, assuming you are receiving the advance monthly checks. This year, most qualifying families are getting half the child tax credit money via monthly installments, with the other half coming in one payout during tax time. Some parents with complicated tax situations or shared custody are choosing to opt out of this year's monthly checks.
Personal FinanceKTLA.com

Child tax credits go out soon: How to check September payment, what to do if one hasn’t been received

Another round of advance child tax credit payments is just days away from going out to tens of millions of Americans. The third batch of monthly checks is scheduled to go out on Sept. 15, according to the IRS. The payments will continue to be distributed on a monthly basis to eligible taxpayers through the remainder of the year, with last half going out in one payment next year.
Personal FinanceCNET

Child tax credit questions? Here's how to contact the IRS

Child tax credit payments haven't gone without any hiccups this year. If you're experiencing issues -- maybe your paper check hasn't arrived or you received the wrong amount -- you're probably searching for answers to find out what's going on or how you can get your check. If the IRS Update Portal cannot answer your questions or give you the details you need, it may be time to contact the IRS.
Public Healthaccountingtoday.com

IRS hit with programming bug on COVID-19 tax relief

The Internal Revenue Service warned Thursday of a programming issue that’s affecting business taxpayers who need transcripts for requesting COVID-19 employment tax relief. The problem affects transcripts requests for Form 941, the Employer’s Quarterly Federal Tax Return. Tax professionals have been filing amended versions of the Form 941 to help their clients claim the employee retention credit (see story). But the programming bug won’t be fixed until Sept. 26, according to the IRS, which could further delay tax refunds for the businesses that need them.
Income Taxaccountingtoday.com

$16B in EITC payments in 2020 may have been improper

The Internal Revenue Service’s strategy for examining claims for the Earned Income Tax Credit are falling short, with nearly one-fourth of EITC payments estimated to be wrong last year and the IRS focusing its efforts disproportionately on some Southern states. A new report, released Thursday by the Treasury Inspector General...
Income TaxCNET

With only four monthly child tax credit payments left, will checks be extended? Here's the latest

As of now, there's no guarantee that child tax credit payments will be extended. Eligible parents will receive the third child tax credit check next week, Sept. 15. But after this month, parents will only have three checks left in 2021. The big difference from the years prior is that parents with qualifying dependents are getting half of the total in monthly checks instead of one lump sum during tax time every month between July and December. The other half of the money will come during tax time.
Income TaxPosted by
MarketRealist

How To Avoid IRS Tax Refund Delays

Many people count on IRS tax refunds to pay bills to safeguard their credit score. Others may want to invest their refund in stocks or cryptocurrencies, or just put it in a retirement savings account. Why is it taking so long for some people to get their tax refund?. Article...
Income Taxsoutharkansassun.com

Tax Refund Delay? Here’s Why Your Payment Is Delayed, IRS Says

Have you lately relocated from your home? Your stimulus check payments and tax advantages might be delayed as a consequence of this. You may get your monetary benefits on time by updating both the IRS and the USPS with your current address. Millions of Americans are still waiting for the...
Personal FinanceCNET

Child tax credit 2021: The latest on the Sept. 15 payment, IRS portal updates and how to opt out

The next child tax credit payment is one week away, assuming you are receiving the advance monthly checks. This year, most qualifying families are getting half the child tax credit money via monthly installments, with the other half coming in one payout during tax time. Some parents with complicated tax situations or shared custody are choosing to opt out of this year's monthly checks to get a bigger payout next year.
Income TaxCNET

When will child tax credit checks end? The payment schedule for the rest of 2021

In a little over a week, the September child tax credit check will be sent to millions of eligible families. But after this month, parents will only have three checks left in 2021. The big difference from the years prior is that parents with qualifying dependents are getting half of the total in monthly checks instead of one lump sum during tax time every month between July and December. The other half of the money will come during tax time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy