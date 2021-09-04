Unemployment tax refund update: 10 things to know about your IRS money
If you paid taxes on your 2020 unemployment benefits and filed your tax return early this year, you could be getting a bigger refund than you expected. Here's why: The first $10,200 of 2020 jobless benefits, or $20,400 for married couples filing jointly, was made nontaxable income by the American Rescue Plan in March. The IRS has been making adjustments on tax returns and issuing refunds averaging $1,686 to those who are eligible for that tax break.www.cnet.com
