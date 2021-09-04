Unemployment tax refund update: 10 things to know about your IRS money

As of now, there's no guarantee that child tax credit payments will be extended. Eligible parents will receive the third child tax credit check next week, Sept. 15. But after this month, parents will only have three checks left in 2021. The big difference from the years prior is that parents with qualifying dependents are getting half of the total in monthly checks instead of one lump sum during tax time every month between July and December. The other half of the money will come during tax time.