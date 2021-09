The Georgia Bulldogs beat the Clemson Tigers on Saturday night, 10-3, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Reporter Lyndsey Gough of WTOC 11 out of Savannah, Georgia was on location for the game. It seems she wasn't the only one to travel from Georgia for this game as Bulldogs fans made up the majority, if not the entirety, of the people harassing Gough after the game.