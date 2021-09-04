CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meriden, CT

Letter: Blood drive planned

 7 days ago

Twenty years ago, on Sept. 11, a tragedy shook our nation. Today, it still resonates in our hearts. Thousands of our siblings in humanity were lost to mindless terrorism. As Ahmadi Muslims who believe in the return of the Messiah in Hazrat Mirza Ghulam Ahmad, peace be on him, we condemned those cowardly attacks which had nothing to do with true Islam, the religion of peace. We were all impacted and moved to action. We lamented with and prayed for the victims and their families.

