Letter: Just starting

ncadvertiser.com
 7 days ago

The events in Afghanistan are the results of the feckless leadership of Joe Biden in just eight months. Are you ready and willing to accept another three-plus years of this incompetent leadership?

www.ncadvertiser.com

Presidential Electionoc-breeze.com

Letter to the Editor: Newsom is Proud of Joe Biden’s Failure

Gavin Newsom is proud of Joe Biden. This is the same Joe Biden who has somehow combined the failings of Neville Chamberlain and the Fall of Saigon. Joe Biden has sacrificed American and Afghani lives for the sake of a PR stunt to withdraw Afghanistan by the anniversary of September 11th. When Newsom was asked about wanting Biden’s support given the failure in Afghanistan, Newsom responded, “I’m incredibly proud of President Biden, incredibly enthusiastic to have his support on no vote, and look forward to him coming out here.”
Combat SportsAustin American-Statesman

Letters to the editor: Freedom's just another word for selfishness

Freedom used to mean something. Now it's another word for selfishness. Our country was founded on principles of freedom. Freedom to live where we want, to pursue whatever jobs we want, to worship whatever religion we choose. Freedoms many other countries can only dream about. But as far as I...
Berks County, PAReading Eagle

Letter: Think in terms of ‘us’ rather than just ‘me’

Are you from the “me” nation or the “us” nation? I often hear and read negative comments aimed at “people.” People should, people nowadays, some people, people this, people that. Aren’t we all people?. Often it’s more about their own righteousness than other people’s idiocy. I hold that most people...
New Haven, CTncadvertiser.com

Letter: Yes, enough is enough

A letter by Susan Mohn bemoans the New Haven Register for becoming a “propaganda machine.” In her opinion, if you support “Trumpism” you are dangerous. Susan also cries foul Vincent Cirillo’s letter on President Biden’s race baiting. She appears to be triggered by the article that points out the racial divide in this country, promoted by this administration.
Presidential Electionmediaite.com

John Roberts Apologizes for Laughing When GOP Rep. Says Biden Admin. Should Own Afghanistan Missteps: ‘I Do Not Expect That Will Happen’

Fox News Anchor John Roberts apologized on air to Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) and viewers of America Reports for a poorly timed chuckle. Waltz had expressed his desire for the Biden administration to take accountability on its handling of the military withdrawal from Afghanistan. The former Green Beret was speaking...
Congress & CourtsTelegraph

The Conservative Supreme Court Has Just Gotten Started

On August 3rd, with the Delta variant surging, President Joe Biden’s administration issued a new 60-day moratorium on evictions in parts of the country with high levels of coronavirus transmission. The Centers for Disease Control determined that stopping people from being kicked out of their homes was essential to protecting them and their communities from this new and more contagious Covid-19 variant.
U.S. Politicstruthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
Congress & Courtsaudacy.com

Talent: 'It was terrible; I still remember, we all do'

Former Missouri Senator Jim Talent tells Ryan Wrecker he was gearing up for his Senate run on September 11, 2001. He remembers watching the tragedy unfold. Talent shares his memories with Ryan Wrecker and also offers criticism of President Joe Biden's withdrawal from Afghanistan. "The way they left, it's a...
ncadvertiser.com

Letter: Lesson of 9/11

Recently, there have been many articles concerning 9/11. All of them say we should “never forget” and then give opinions on what the lesson is to be learned from that terrible day. So far I have yet to see what I feel is the real lesson to be learned, i.e, that there are people in the world that hate us. They are envious of our way of life, our standard of living, our constitutional government, our neighborly concerns. The way we look out for each other in times of devastation and how we rise to the occasion when needed. Our readiness to help other countries in their time of need now as in the past. Yes, we are a country that has many faults and we face them openly but it is plain to the world that we are a wonderful nation. A nation that its citizens consider themselves lucky to be born into. There is so much to hate us for. Consequently, we must be vigilant and never let our guard down as we did prior to 9/11. To me that is the lesson of 9/11.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Army veteran 'absolutely not' resigning after Biden's attempt to oust Trump appointees from military panels

Retired Army Captain Meaghan Mobbs is fighting back against the Biden administration, refusing the request to step down from her position on the military academy advisory board after President Biden asked multiple Trump-appointed members to resign. Biden is now facing backlash from multiple members of the board, including Kellyanne Conway...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
Presidential Electionhngn.com

Joe Biden Won't Be Able To Finish Presidential Term as More Americans Turn Against the President, International Expert Claims

President Joe Biden won't get to the completion of his presidential term, according to renowned international professor Joe Siracusa, who cautioned the 78-year-old leader that the job "ages people." Professor Joseph Siracusa, a political scientist, warned that the position of president "ages people," noting that many presidents appear healthier and...
Public HealthValueWalk

Biden Advisors Consider Anti-Smoking Tactics for Anti-Vaxxers

Biden Advisors Consider Anti-Smoking Tactics for Anti-Vaxxers; Requirements Not Reasoning, Cost Shifting, and Grant Conditions All Worked. Biden' COVID Advisors Consider Anti-Smoking Tactics For Anti-Vaxxers. WASHINGTON, D.C. (September 9, 2021) - Frustrated as things go from very bad to even worse, President Joe Biden' COVID advisors are mulling using the...
PoliticsPosted by
The Guardian

The Texas county that explains why Republicans are terrified

I’m writing from my hotel room in scorching-hot Sugar Land, Texas, a city that’s just south-west of Houston, where I’m doing some reporting for our ongoing series this summer about gerrymandering. Stay tuned for more details on that story, and you can read the first, second and third pieces in our series in the meantime.

