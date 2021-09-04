Letter: Just starting

Recently, there have been many articles concerning 9/11. All of them say we should “never forget” and then give opinions on what the lesson is to be learned from that terrible day. So far I have yet to see what I feel is the real lesson to be learned, i.e, that there are people in the world that hate us. They are envious of our way of life, our standard of living, our constitutional government, our neighborly concerns. The way we look out for each other in times of devastation and how we rise to the occasion when needed. Our readiness to help other countries in their time of need now as in the past. Yes, we are a country that has many faults and we face them openly but it is plain to the world that we are a wonderful nation. A nation that its citizens consider themselves lucky to be born into. There is so much to hate us for. Consequently, we must be vigilant and never let our guard down as we did prior to 9/11. To me that is the lesson of 9/11.