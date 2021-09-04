CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Letter: Support movie theater

ncadvertiser.com
 7 days ago

During this pandemic, we have missed all kinds of outings like restaurants, concerts, theaters and large gatherings. However, to many of us, the biggest loss has been the movie theater. In spite of Netflix and other streaming sites, there is nothing like being surrounded by a movie in the theater and having no distractions. This pleasure can never be duplicated at home. For years and years, Cine 4 has been a source of good movie watching with its safe and easy parking and its no frills concession stand. The movies it presents are current, and the atmosphere warm and friendly. People go there to watch and later discuss the films. Please give them support. It would be a pity if this gem of an arts cinema goes the way of all the other ones.

www.ncadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Theater#The Movies#Theaters#Cine 4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Disney Confirms Theatrical Only Plans

In the wake of the success of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” Disney has confirmed that three remaining movies of its 2021 slate will be theatrical only launches. Both Marvel Studios’ “Eternals” and Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” are slated for 45-day exclusive windows in cinemas, while...
MoviesPosted by
94.9 HOM

Two Brand New Movie Theaters are Opening in New Hampshire and They Are Hiring

The great news for us movie lovers is they are coming back to movie theaters where you can truly experience a film as it was meant to be seen. My wife is a huge Star Wars fan and she says seeing that movie in a movie theater as a kid changed her life. She says the television screen just doesn’t provide you with the right experience. Personally, I like movies where stuff blows up.
Movieskclu.org

For Movie Theaters, A Pivotal Fall Season Begins at CinemaCon

This week at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Hollywood studios debuted their upcoming fall releases to theater owners and industry press. The three-day convention known as CinemaCon, offered a sneak peak of upcoming fall and Christmas blockbusters in waiting, like the new superhero movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Matrix 4: Resurrections. Attendees were treated to the first 13 minutes of the new Top Gun: Maverick and nearly ten minutes of the long-delayed James Bond film No Time to Die.
Moviesnewscentermaine.com

Why family movies are failing in theaters and could become a thing of the past

With so many people looking for a distraction during COVID-19, it may be a surprise that family films are not doing as well in theaters as they used to. Several were released in the box office, but the Washington Post reports not a single one made $100 million in domestic receipts. In fact, they only made a fraction of what they normally would.
MoviesABC 4

Movie reviews for your weekend theater visit

Patrick Beatty visited our set today to discuss these five upcoming movies. Rated: This documentary is currently not rated. Synopsis: Bob Ross brought joy to millions as the world’s most famous art instructor. But a battle for his business empire cast a shadow over his happy trees. Score: 6/10. Review:
Posted by
Mike Kazsyck

Best Movie Theaters in Detroit for an Amazing Movie Night!

DETROIT, MI - Some days, you may need to watch a movie in another city like Detroit. Luckily, there are many movie theaters to choose from in Detroit, ranging from super-fancy movie palaces to smaller, more historic venues that show indie and art house films. Here are four of Detroit's best movie theaters to visit.
MoviesWCVB

Check out the trailers for movies hitting theaters in September

A steady stream of blockbusters continue to make their way into theaters. In September, action-packed thrillers, comedies and the film adaptation of a hit Broadway show will hit the big screen. Here's a look at the line-up ahead:. Sept. 3. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. This Marvel...
Durango, CODurango Herald

Check out what’s playing in Durango movie theaters

102 E. Fifth St., Durango, 247-8133, www.allentheatresinc.com. Shang-Chi must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. Rated PG-13. Following the rise of Aretha Franklin’s career from a child singing in her father’s church’s choir to her...
Entertainmentboxofficepro.com

The Biggest Movies Coming to Theaters in September 2021

In recent weeks, Sony Pictures moved sci-fi sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage from September 24 to October 15, while Paramount pulled the live-action Clifford the Big Red Dog from September 17 to a to-be-determined date. So while the upcoming month’s slate may still be subject to further changes, as of right now, here are the films currently slated for wide release in theaters.
MoviesWashingtonian.com

E Street Cinema Is Among the Latest DC Movie Theaters Finally Reopening

Washingtonians now have more options to watch films on the big screen as more and more movie theaters reopen. E Street Cinema, which specializes in first-run independent and foreign language films, documentaries, and cult classics, will reopen on Friday, September 10. It’s the last of Landmark Theatres’ three DC-area locations to reopen after pandemic closures in the spring of 2020. Landmark will announce more details about the E Street reopening next week.
Bluefield, WVBluefield Daily Telegraph

Granada Theater, Bluefield Arts Center to offer residents movies, music

BLUEFIELD — The Granada Theater and the Bluefield Arts Center will offer residents movies and music this month. Opening last weekend with a kids movie and a double feature Saturday night, the Granada is offering classic films on the big screen starting Thursday night. Humphrey Bogart stars as PI Sam...
MoviesHollywood.com

Watching ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ in a Movie Theater Near Me

I just got back from seeing Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, one of the many new movie releases out now in movie theaters. Recently, I’ve preferred watching the Thursday showing of a movie before its official release on Friday. I just started graduate school, though, and one of my classes is directly at the time I used to watch movies. So I took a look at theaters near me to compare movie showtimes and settled on going to the 9:15 p.m. showing at the local AMC Theatre near me.
MoviesPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why AMC Led Other Movie Theater Stocks Much Higher This Week

Shares of AMC Entertainment are up around 19% for the week. Many movie theaters are reopening. But vaccine hesitance and streaming of movies could cut into in-cinema viewing. Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) are headed into Friday's close up around 19% for the week despite a sizable pullback on Thursday, leading (but also outpacing) similar surges from stocks of rival theater chains Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK), IMAX (NYSE:IMAX), and Regal owner Cineworld Group (OTC:CNNW.F). The gains were largely logged on Tuesday, following Monday's announcement from the FDA that it had approved its first COVID-19 vaccine based on standards above and beyond the emergency-usage approval that had allowed for the rapid development of a vaccine before now.
Traverse City, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

Food on Film: Theater presents fall movie series

SUTTONS BAY — The Bay Community Theatre hosted its first Fall Film Series as a nonprofit in 2019. The series returns Sept. 10-16 with a “foodie film feast,” after skipping 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. First on the schedule is “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain,” a 2021 documentary that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy