A visit to Washington is generally a lovely experience. Unless you're Joe Burrow. The last time Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow rolled into FedExField to play the Washington Football Team, he was rolled out on a medical cart, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft having sustained a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee in a November meeting with the WFT. He finished his rookie season having completed 65 percent of his passes for 2,688 yards, with a TD/interception ratio of 13/5. ... and a vow to return stronger than ever.