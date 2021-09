Most likely to be this year’s Justin Jefferson: DeVonta Smith. What a rookie year it was for Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings in 2020. Jefferson finished last season with 88 receptions, a rookie record of 1,400 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns. The LSU product would conclude the 2020 season as WR6 in half-PPR formats and would be on a lot of championship teams in fantasy football. Jefferson’s ability to come into the NFL and dominate the way he did is extremely rare, hence why he was able to set a new mark for receiving yards by a rookie wideout.