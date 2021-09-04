CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FDA

Today in History: Today is Saturday, Sept. 4, the 247th day of 2021.

By Shereen Siewert
Posted by 
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cBOwY_0bmgS7vW00
In 1998, Internet services company Google filed for incorporation in California.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Sept. 4, 1957, Arkansas Gov. Orval Faubus used Arkansas National Guardsmen to prevent nine Black students from entering all-white Central High School in Little Rock.

On this date:

In 1781, Los Angeles was founded by Spanish settlers under the leadership of Governor Felipe de Neve.

In 1862, during the Civil War, Confederate forces led by Gen. Robert E. Lee began invading Maryland.

In 1893, English author Beatrix Potter first told the story of Peter Rabbit in the form of a “picture letter” to Noel Moore, the son of Potter’s former governess.

In 1944, during World War II, British troops liberated Antwerp, Belgium.

In 1969, the Food and Drug Administration issued a report calling birth control pills “safe,” despite a slight risk of fatal blood-clotting disorders linked to the pills.

In 1972, U.S. swimmer Mark Spitz won a seventh gold medal at the Munich Olympics in the 400-meter medley relay.

In 1974, the United States established diplomatic relations with East Germany.

In 1998, Internet services company Google filed for incorporation in California.

In 1999, Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat signed a breakthrough land-for-security agreement during a ceremony in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

In 2006, “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin, 44, died after a stingray’s barb pierced his chest.

In 2014, comedian Joan Rivers died at a New York hospital at age 81, a week after going into cardiac arrest in a doctor’s office during a routine medical procedure.

In 2018, Amazon became the second publicly-traded company to reach $1 trillion in market value, following closely behind Apple.

Ten years ago: Jerry Lewis was conspicuously absent from the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s 46th annual Labor Day weekend telethon, having hosted the previous 45 broadcasts; the MDA had announced earlier that Lewis had “completed his run” as national chairman and that he would not be appearing on the telethon.

Five years ago: Elevating the “saint of the gutters” to one of the Catholic Church’s highest honors, Pope Francis canonized Mother Teresa, praising her radical dedication to society’s outcasts and her courage in shaming world leaders for the “crimes of poverty they themselves created.”

One year ago: A federal judge ordered the Trump administration to stop detaining immigrant children in hotels before expelling them from the United States, saying the much-criticized practice skirted “fundamental humanitarian protections.” Americans headed into the Labor Day weekend amid warnings from public health experts that backyard parties, crowded bars and other gatherings could cause the coronavirus to come surging back. At the direction of President Donald Trump, the Office of Management and Budget cracked down on federal agencies’ anti-racism training sessions; agencies were told to identify spending related to any training on “critical race theory,” “white privilege” or any other material that suggests that the United States or any race or ethnicity is “inherently racist or evil.”

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Mitzi Gaynor is 90. Soul singer Sonny Charles is 81. Actor Kenneth Kimmins is 80. Singer Merald “Bubba” Knight (Gladys Knight & The Pips) is 79. TV personality and veterinarian Dr. Jan (yahn) Pol (TV: “The Incredible Dr. Pol”) is 79. World Golf Hall of Famer Raymond Floyd is 79. Actor Jennifer Salt is 77. World Golf Hall of Famer Tom Watson is 72. R&B musician Ronald LaPread is 71. Actor Judith Ivey is 70. Rock musician Martin Chambers (The Pretenders) is 70. Actor Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs is 68. Actor Khandi Alexander is 64. Actor-comedian Damon Wayans Sr. is 61. Rock musician Kim Thayil is 61. Actor Richard Speight Jr. is 52. Actor Noah Taylor is 52. Actor Ione (eye-OH’-nee) Skye is 51. Actor-singer James Monroe Iglehart is 47. Pop-rock singer-DJ-musician-producer Mark Ronson is 46. R&B singer Richard Wingo (Jagged Edge) is 46. Rock musician Ian Grushka (New Found Glory) is 44. Actor Wes Bentley is 43. Actor Max Greenfield is 42. Country singer Granger Smith is 42. Singer Dan Miller (O Town) is 41.

Singer Beyonce Knowles is 40. Actor-comedian Whitney Cummings is 39. Actor-comedian Kyle Mooney (TV: “Saturday Night Live”) is 37. Folk-rock musician Neyla Pekarek (NEE’-lah peh-KAYR’-ehk) (formerly with The Lumineers) is 35. Pop-rock singer-songwriter James Bay is 31. Actor Carter Jenkins is 30. Actor Trevor Gagnon is 26.

Comments / 0

WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Maryland State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitzi Gaynor
Person
Beatrix Potter
Person
Noah Taylor
Person
Orval Faubus
Person
Yasser Arafat
Person
Gladys Knight
Person
Pope Francis
Person
Ehud Barak
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Judith Ivey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthdays#Central High School#Spanish#Confederate#English#British#Israeli#Palestinian#Mda#The Catholic Church#Americans#Rock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
World War II
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Google
Related
PhotographyCharlotteObserver.com

EXCERPT: 20 years on, ‘The Falling Man’ is still you and me

The following account from Associated Press photographer Richard Drew is excerpted from the book “September 11: The 9/11 Story, Aftermath and Legacy,” an in-depth look at AP’s coverage of 9/11 and the events that followed. On that day, Drew made one of the most indelible — and harrowing — images of the 21st century. It accompanies this story, but not as the main image.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Tragic Story Of NCIS' David McCallum's Heartbreaking Loss

David McCallum is most known for starring as the lovable and quirky Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard in the CBS crime drama "NCIS." However, the 87 year old began his acting career decades earlier, and older fans may remember him as U.N.C.L.E. agent Illya Kuryakin in the original "The Man from U.N.C.L.E." television series, which aired from 1964 to 1968, per IMDb. The veteran actor has enjoyed a long and successful career in the show business, and even went on to pen his own book in 2016: the twisted thriller, "Once a Crooked Man."
U.S. PoliticsBoston Globe

Let’s get real about Robert E. Lee and slavery

Was he a hero, a traitor, an abolitionist, or a slave whipper?. People in Richmond, Va., clapped and cheered on Wednesday as a huge bronze statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was removed from its place of honor on Monument Avenue. “Hey, hey, hey, goodbye!” they chanted. But around...
TV Seriesviralhatch.com

Remember little Jake Harper from Two and a Half Men? This is him now

In the popular American television sitcom “Two and a Half Men” we met Angus T. Jones as Jake Harper, a sweet little boy, but a little bit silly. At the age of 10, Angus was offered the role of Jake Harper in Two and a Half Men. The series became known around the world and this helped Angus reach a salary of $ 300,000 per episode, becoming the highest paid child on TV.
MusicPosted by
The Independent

Rolling Stones tour manager Mick Brigden dies in tragic accident

Music manger Mick Brigden, who has worked with The Rolling Stones and Bob Dylan, has passed away aged 73.Reported by The Press Democrat, Brigden injured himself whilst digging a grave for his pet dog in the garden of his Santa Clara home.Guitarist, Joe Satriani, who Brigden also managed, confirmed the news on his website: “It is with tremendous sadness that we confirm the passing of artist manager, and former Bill Graham protégé, Mick Brigden, on September 5.”Satriani’s tribute continued: “It’s been a crazy and wonderful 33 years of rock n roll. I’ve never worked so hard, played so hard, laughed...
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

John Wayne and His Second Wife Esperanza Baur's Troubled Relationship

John Wayne was a brilliant actor best remembered for his embodiment of a strong cowboy. The actor’s off-screen life was equally defining of his existence. John Wayne was born Marion Robert Morrison on May 26, 1907, in Winterset, Iowa. He attended the University of Southern California in 1925. During summers, he worked at the Fox Film Corporation as a propman.
MoviesPosted by
The Guardian

Blood Brothers: the friendship and fallout of Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali

Blood Brothers’ director, Marcus A Clarke, wants to show us a side of Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali that we’re not familiar with, which is a considerable challenge. The two civil rights icons are the subjects of multiple biographies and documentaries, not to mention biopics directed by legends like Spike Lee (Malcolm X) and Michael Mann (Ali). And they were recently portrayed getting spirited and sentimental together in Regina King’s Oscar-nominated film One Night In Miami.
CelebritiesMoore News

Don McLean cuts off daughter's $3m inheritance

Don McLean has cut off his daughter's $3 million inheritance. The 'American Pie' hitmaker - whose 31-year-old daughter Jackie has alleged emotional and mental abuse by the singer - admitted he "stopped supporting" her in 2020, and he "disinherited" her following her claims. He told the Daily Mail newspaper: "I...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Joe Pantoliano: ‘Scumbags like Trump use The Sopranos as a blueprint for being douchebags’

Joe Pantoliano is lying across his bed at home in Connecticut with a little black shih apso puppy named Scout happily nuzzling at his chest. He’s spent the last two decades living in the countryside 45 miles north of the George Washington bridge, but in his mind he’s back in the hardscrabble New Jersey of his youth. “Growing up, I was always led to feel shame about being the son of an immigrant, like I wasn’t really American,” remembers the 69-year-old.“The kind of Americans I knew from television were John Wayne, Robert Redford, Paul Newman and James Dean.” Dreaming of...
MusicBBC

Respect: Jennifer Hudson on embodying soul legend Aretha Franklin

Before her death in 2018, Aretha Franklin personally selected Jennifer Hudson to play her in Respect, the new biopic released in the UK this weekend. But even if the queen of soul hadn't left behind such a clear instruction, you get the impression producers might have picked Hudson anyway. Already...
Pittsburgh, PApghintheround.com

Oprah Winfrey Narrates “This is Broadway”

The Broadway League is welcoming audiences back to Broadway as productions (finally!) reopen after 18 months of shutdown, with a very special video highlighting shows past, present and future. The “This is Broadway” short film, narrated by Oprah Winfrey, celebrates Broadway’s history and return to the stage. The video features...
Detroit, MIPride Source

Meet the Lesbian Screenwriter Who Wrote the ‘Respect’ Movie About Detroit’s Own Aretha Franklin

Aretha Franklin’s journey to self-discovery is seen through the lens of openly lesbian screenwriter Tracey Scott Wilson in “Respect,” the biopic starring Jennifer Hudson as Detroit’s own Queen of Soul. In director Liesl Tommy’s film, Wilson focuses on Franklin’s tumultuous path to the top, one that involved many years of fighting for personal and professional agency.
Books & LiteratureHouston Chronicle

Book World: Shakespeare celebrated as a go-to writer in rough weather

- - - Because I did not attend college and spent all but one year of high school at home with arthritis following rheumatic fever, I had the good fortune to discover Shakespeare on my own. We were rural Missionary Baptists with no car and no phone -- my father dead, my mother unemployed. A penciled note in a volume from a cheap set called World Famous Classics tells me that I first read "Much Ado About Nothing" in 1974. I was 16 and in a wheelchair. The first Shakespearean phrase I underlined during this period was "skirmish of wit," about the raillery between Beatrice and Benedick, which inspired a lifelong expectation that romance must include snark.

Comments / 0

Community Policy