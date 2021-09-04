Marblehead football working hard for perfection again with the Super Bowl returning
Going into its first fall season since 2019, the Marblehead High School football team is a consensus Super Bowl pick after it went undefeated during the Fall II season this past spring. Coaches don’t like to talk about such projections, and coach Jim Rudloff is no exception. They would rather preach the next team up philosophy, so their players don’t overlook opponents to avoid the possibility of upsets.www.wickedlocal.com
