Tyreek Rollins caught three touchdown passes and returned an interception 106 yards for a score, fueling Ewing’s 55-34 over Lawrence in Ewing. Ewing (1-1) trailed 7-0 when QB Tariq McKinney caught a 71-yard TD pass from Kyle Stokes on its first offensive play to even it up at 7-all. Isaiah Harrison put Ewing in front for good with a 23-yard TD run. McKinney, who completed 12-of-20 passes for 194 yards and four touchdowns, connected with Rollins for TD scores of 2, 26 and 48 yards. The of those TD passes to Rollins gave Ewing a 35-13 halftime lead. Tytus Toliver added to the lead when he ran for a 48-yard touchdown in the third quarter, then caught a 49-yard pass from McKinney in the fourth.