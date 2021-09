Over the last two years, the calls for Trent Alexander-Arnold to be deployed in the centre of England’s midfield have been as far-reaching as one of the Liverpool defender’s pinpoint cross-field balls. In the eyes of many fans, the 22-year-old’s vision and passing accuracy are at times almost wasted at right-back, the qualities naturally lending themselves to a more advanced, more central role.Liverpool’s depth in the middle of the pitch in recent years has given Jurgen Klopp no reason to experiment in such a way; the German has at various points been able to rely upon the likes of Jordan...