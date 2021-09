Yellow Green is a nearly 200,000 square-foot space in Hollywood that feels like a farmer’s market that ate some magical beans. It’s mostly comprised of food vendors - ranging from arepas to barbecue and everything in between. There are also a few bars located throughout the space, and usually a dude or two strumming an acoustic guitar and singing. It’s a great place to kill an afternoon and eat something good. Just be aware that it’s only open Saturday and Sunday from 10am-7pm, and there is a $10 parking fee.