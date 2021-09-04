Students should maintain regular, healthy eating habits

What a difference a day makes—one night, you're a spry 59, and then next, you're in your sixties. What's the big difference? Well, your body changes as it gets older—this you know by now—and your sixties are a particularly crucial decade. So read on to discover the 5 health habits you should stop doing after 60, according to science. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.