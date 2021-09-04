CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Thai Food: 10 Best Thai Restaurants

By Abby D-B
Cover picture for the articleIf you’re in the mood for something deliciously spicy, Thai cuisine is sure to hit the spot. If you’re craving red, green, or yellow curry over rice, there are plenty of places in Houston that serve up a standout bowl of each. You might be looking for pad thai, the stir-fried noodles that Thai food is famous for. Or maybe you’re looking for kao pad, also known as Thai fried rice. Another Thai cuisine favorite is tom yum soup, a hot and sour soup served with shrimp. We’ve put together a list of the best Houston Thai restaurants for you to choose from so that you can find exactly what you’re looking for.

