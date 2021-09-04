CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Kevin Feige on ‘Shang-Chi,’ the Blip Easter Egg to Look Out for, ‘Captain America 4,’ ‘Loki’ Season 2, and More

By Steve Weintraub
Collider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNote: A minor Shang-Chi spoiler is discussed during this interview. With director Destin Daniel Cretton’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings now playing in theaters, I recently got to speak with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige about the latest MCU movie. During the wide-ranging and fun interview, Feige talked about making Shang-Chi, if they thought about introducing Shang-Chi as a supporting character in a different movie the way they introduced Black Panther in Captain America: Civil War, the Blip Easter egg to look out for, when we might get another Avengers movie, Loki Season 2, the Captain America 4 release date with Anthony Mackie, the status of his Star Wars movie with Loki head writer Michael Waldron, and more. In addition, he also wants people to know that in the third act of Shang-Chi those are not Pokémon characters. I guess in early screenings some of the audiences thought they saw them.

collider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronny Chieng
Person
Anthony Mackie
Person
Yuen Wah
Person
Kevin Feige
Person
Benedict Wong
Person
Michelle Yeoh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avengers#Loki Season 2#Rings#Callaham Daniel Cretton#Mcu#Han
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesInside the Magic

Marvel Replaces Tom Holland, Names New Spider-Man

In the weeks and months leading up to the August 11, 2021 debut of Marvel Studios’ latest series, What If…?, it became apparent that MANY Marvel Cinematic Universe stars would be returning to the animated series to voice their MCU characters as key Marvel moments are reimagined. Among the returning...
MoviesCollider

Watch: Chris Hemsworth Begins His Workout For 'Extraction 2', Will Presumably Beat Up More Children

Chris Hemsworth is gearing up for Netflix's Extraction sequel, and his latest Instagram video shows the intense workout he's completing to get into top shape. A sequel was greenlit for Extraction back in May of 2020, and as evidenced by Hemsworth starting trianing, filming set to begin relatively soon. If this workout is any indication, Hemsworth and producers Joe and Anthony Russo are planning an action-packed and intense film for the streaming service.
TV SeriesTVLine

Shang-Chi Primer, Horror Story's Surprise Visitor and More

On TV this Wednesday: Disney+ prepares viewers for the MCU’s latest Phase 4 entry, Monsters at Work clocks out, and American Horror Story welcomes an unexpected visitor. Here are 10 programs to keep on your radar; all times are Eastern. Disney+. Dug Days. Disney+. Marvel Studios: Legends. Disney+. Monsters at...
MoviesCinema Blend

Kevin Feige Talks 'Shang-Chi,' Avengers and Marvel Phase 4 Goodness

President of Marvel Studios and Chief Creative Officer of Marvel, Kevin Feige, discusses Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, whether or not the MCU has an Avengers team, and more Marvel Phase 4 goodness in this interview with CinemaBlend Managing Editor Sean O’Connell. 00:00 - Intro. 00:27 -...
MoviesDigital Courier

Kevin Feige felt determined to make Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Kevin Feige admits making 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' has been on his list of ambitions for a long time. The 48-year-old President of Marvel Studios is thrilled to have finally released the new superhero film - which is the company's first movie with an Asian director and a predominantly Asian cast - and revealed it's something that's been in the works for many years.
MoviesPosted by
Mix 97.9 FM

‘Shang Chi’: Every Marvel Easter Egg and Reference

Marvel is back in theaters with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie set in the present of the MCU. (Black Widow was mostly set during the events of Phase Three.) Appropriately, the film has plenty of references to Marvel Comics and the MCU at large.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Marvel’s Approach To Sequels Is Evolving, And Kevin Feige Says Captain Marvel Is A Great Example Of Why

When a superhero property has a sequel, it usually only has to worry about the characters who were introduced in the immediate predecessor. Each X-Men sequel kept its focus on the core team, and the Batman sequels continued the adventures of whomever was in the suit at the time, from Michael Keaton to Christian Bale. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a different situation. Now that the studio has made it to Phase Four, it has so many characters at its disposal, and the ability to weave stories from films to Disney+ series, and back again. This has impacted the way that the creators at Marvel Studios will be approaching stories from here on out, according to the company’s president, Kevin Feige.
Moviesepicstream.com

Kevin Feige Teases Plans for Shang-Chi Sequel

Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings is set to premiere this weekend and it looks like Marvel Studios already has plans for the future. Marvel boss Kevin Feige has just shared his plans for more Shang-Chi movies. There is little doubt that Marvel is all about producing more...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

When Shang-Chi opens throughout Latin America and when will it be seen on Disney +

Two years of absence from theaters were what fans of the Cinematographic Universe of Marvel (MCU) they had to endure. With the arrival of Black Widow On July 9, the premiere of the saga returned to normal and now it will be the turn of one of the lesser-known superheroes: Shang-Chi. Interpreted by Simu Liu, this character will become the first to have an origin story from what was seen in Captain Marvel early 2019.
MoviesMy Clallam County

Ahead of 'Shang-Chi', check out 'All Hail the King', new on Disney+

Ahead of the September 3 release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Marvel Studios has surprised fans by dropping on Disney+ All Hail the King, one of its “One-Shot” short films that previously was only released on the DVD for Iron Man 3. The short takes place...
MoviesCinema Blend

'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Interviews with Simu Liu, Awkwafina and More!

The cast of Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, including Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and writer/director Destin Daniel Cretton discuss the MCU’s latest epic origin story in this interview with CinemaBlend's Sean O'Connell. They reveal their go-to karaoke songs, chat about the potential for a Disney+ series, and so much more.
MoviesPosted by
CentralTrack

Coming Attractions: ‘Shang-Chi’, ‘Cry Macho’ & More.

On Shang-Chi & The Legend Of The Ten Rings, Cry Macho And The Rest Of September 2021’s Top New Releases, Limited Showings And Repertory Screenings. The summer is over. But did we even really have a summer movie season?. There were some popular movies, sure, but no full-blown phenomena. Even...

Comments / 0

Community Policy