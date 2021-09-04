Christian Camargo on ‘See’ Season 2 and Why He Loves Playing the Witch Hunter Tamacti Jun

With See Season 2 now streaming on Apple TV+, I recently spoke with Christian Camargo about the making of the fantastic post-apocalyptic drama series. During the interview, Camargo talks about why he loves playing the bad-ass witch hunter Tamacti Jun, when he found out he’d be back for Season 2, what they learned making the first season that they incorporated into Season 2, what people would be surprised to learn about the making of See, what it’s really like filming on location, and more. In addition, he talks about directing the western The Last Manhunt which also stars Jason Momoa and how the project came about.