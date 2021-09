WICHITA – The Wind Surge offense continued their struggling ways as they were shutout in game two against Northwest Arkansas. Like last night’s game, both offense struggled to cross the plate as neither team broke through the scoreboard through seven innings of play. The Surge and Naturals combined for seven hits over the course of the six innings with Wichita owing four of those hits. The Naturals had a couple golden opportunities with the bases loaded in the third and fifth inning. Both times, Meibrys Viloria was at the plate with two outs and was unable to drive in runs for Northwest Arkansas.