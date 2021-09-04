Domingo German throws successful bullpen, could face live batters next week
Domingo German threw a bullpen session on Friday that “went well,” and the Yankees are hopeful that after another bullpen on Monday, German can face live batters. "I actually spoke to him this morning and we're curious to how he felt today, and he felt good, so that's a good sign,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Saturday morning. “I think he's scheduled for another bullpen on Monday, and live batters after that in some way, shape, or form is the hope.”www.audacy.com
