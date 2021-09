On Monday, the Seattle Seahawks shipped a sixth round selection to the Jacksonville Jaguars for former Washington Husky cornerback Sidney Jones. Jones, a player who was once flirting with a first round draft grade, has battled through a series of unfortunate injuries which started primarily with his torn Achilles at his pro day. And while it is true that Jones has yet to play an entire season in the NFL, he still has shown flashes of what once made him such a highly thought of prospect. Of course, he has also had plenty of plays where he looks more like a roster bubble player who could get traded in a moment’s notice for a late round pick. So without further ado, let’s take a look. Major credit to one of my favorite Seahawks writers, Michael-Shawn Dugar of the Athletic, for putting together a great series on twitter looking at Jones.