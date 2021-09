Just eight months after the premiere of Season 1, The Equalizer is coming back. Fans will be happy to know that Season 2 premieres this October, and a trailer for the new season has been released online. The series starring Queen Latifah brought excellent numbers in ratings for CBS, becoming the number one scripted show on television on Sunday nights, drawing in over 14 million viewers weekly, according to CBS. This is why the network was quick to renew it for a new season, just four episodes in back in March.