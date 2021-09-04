CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

'Darksiders III' Ending Explained: Channel Your Fury

By Marco Vito Oddo
Collider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDarksiders III quickly became the most divisive entry on the beloved franchise after dropping the frantic hack-and-slash combat for a slower and more methodical way of fighting. While many fans were not pleased with the new approach, the game is nevertheless central to understanding the overall narrative of Darksiders, as it reveals further details about the Charred Council’s betrayal and the true destiny of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. Just like with previous games, Darksiders III focuses on a single Horsemen journey, and this time Fury has her own deadly mission to complete, a task that will make her question her place in the universe. But how is Fury’s quest connected to her brothers’ crusades? And how does Darksiders III’s ending get us ready for the next game? No need to get furious while trying to understand it all. We’ll get to the heart of Darksiders III’s plot right away.

collider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lilith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brothers And Sisters#The Charred Council#Apocalypse#Horsemen#Darksiders Ii#The Well Of Souls#Horsewoman#Humanity#Destroyer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
World War II
Related
Video GamesGamespot

No More Heroes 3 - Final Battle Boss Fight Guide

SPOILER WARNING: Be careful! No More Heroes 3 is a game filled with surprises, and sometimes boss fights don’t always go as expected. In other words, we recommend not reading the boss strategy until you’ve actually started fighting the boss to avoid spoiling some of the game’s best moments!. You've...
Moviesthecinemaholic.com

Afterlife of the Party Ending, Explained

‘Afterlife of the Party’ is a supernatural comedy film that revolves around two young women, Cassie (Victoria Justice) and Lisa (Midori Francis), who have been best friends since childhood and are now roommates. Since she was young, Cassie has been a social butterfly and later builds her career around it by becoming a party planner. On one of the days leading up to her 25th birthday, Cassie drinks herself into a stupor, has a fight with Lisa, and dies.
Moviesthecinemaholic.com

In The Earth Ending, Explained

Reared by English filmmaker and screenwriter Ben Wheatley, ‘In the Earth’ is a gripping, captivating, and visceral Lovecraftian horror movie that builds its brooding ambiance with a skeptic outlook towards its own myth. The oddball visual trip is part science fiction, partly witchcraft, and partly a study on the nature of faith, with some stomach-churning and gore body horror images in the mix.
Video GamesCollider

Behold the First 'God of War Ragnarök' Trailer in All Its Thor-y Glory

The official God of War Ragnarök game trailer was released today during the PlayStation showcase. If YouTube comments and internet chatter are anything to go by, the three-minute and 16-second video clip has done its job. Gamers all over the internet are super hyped for the upcoming release. The trailer features gameplay, cinematics, and some fun reveals that took many fans by surprise.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Tales of Arise Launch Trailer Amps Up the Hype to its Crescendo

Bandai Namco has shared a new trailer for Tales of Arise, commemorating the title’s launch worldwide. This trailer provides an epic score and numerous story scenes mixed with combat to purvey this grandiose adventure’s sheer desperation and urgency. You can view the launch trailer for Tales of Arise below:. If...
Video GamesCollider

New ‘Metroid Dread’ Trailer Shows the Dangers Samus Aran Will Have to Face

Nintendo has released a new trailer for their upcoming game , which gives players a better understanding of what the iconic bounty hunter Samus Aran will be up against. The trailer provides a brief overview of the story for the highly anticipated and long-awaited return of the Metroid series before going into the different abilities and enemies that Samus will be using and battling. The game takes place on the unexplored Planet ZDR. Beneath the surface of the mysterious planet are a number of environments and labyrinths from forests to lava caves. To survive these environments and the creatures that lie within, Samus will need to use her skills and equipment. These include her "jumping prowess," familiar Arm Cannon, Missiles that can be used for both destroying enemies and parts of the environment to progress, and a brand new slide and a melee counter, allowing Samus to parry enemy attacks for massive damage.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Dice Legacy launch trailer

The dice-based survival city builder Dice Legacy is out now on Switch, and we have a new trailer to celebrate. Publisher Ravenscourt and developer DESTINYbit just put the game on Switch today. We have the following overview for Dice Legacy with more information:. Dice Legacy is a dice-based survival city...
TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

Dive Club Season 1 Ending, Explained

The teenage mystery drama series ‘Dive Club’ will be your eye candy if you are an adventurer at heart. Created by Steve Jaggi, the story of the Aussie series revolves around the titular dive club and the covenant of four lifelong diver friends in the small island town of Cape Mercy. However, after the club’s founder Lauren’s mysterious disappearance, the other friends embark upon a treasure hunt that will eventually reveal a secret rooted in the history of their hometown. After some drastic revelations, the cliffhanger ending brings the story to an impasse. If you are still scratching your forehead to add two and two, let us take you to the bottom of the water. SPOILERS AHEAD.
Video Gamesmmobomb.com

Warcraft 3 Multi-Player Mod Legion TD 2 To Officially Launch On Steam October 1

A popular Warcraft 3 mod has made the jump from…well, mod…to a standalone game that has already sold 150,000 copies on Steam before launching. Legion TD 2, is a multiplayer strategy game that takes the original mod and adds on new units, abilities, game modes, and everything else players would expect from a standalone game. That’s a pretty big jump for something that started out as a high-school student’s pet project over a decade ago.
TV SeriesCollider

'Doom Patrol' Is the Rare Superhero Show Driven by Character Instead of Saving the World

A Doom Patrol episode is not made up of epic conflicts between good and evil on a galactic scale, where the fate of the entire universe rests on the sound judgment of a proverbial hero. Of course, there’s always a healthy dose of absurd calamities found in the HBO Max series. Entire story arcs feature a menagerie of villains brandishing outlandish schemes attached to their comic book origins. However, villainy still doesn’t take center stage. In the current Hollywood boom of comic book films and television series, Doom Patrol stands out by centering the emotional journey of its heroes.
MoviesCollider

'Lost Illusions' Review: Journalists and Critics Get Their Own 'Wolf of Wall Street' in Thrilling Rags-to-Riches Story | Venice 2021

Lost Illusions takes the task of adapting Honoré de Balzac's gargantuan masterpiece Illusions Perdues, considered one of the prime works of European realist literature, a work with lots of moving parts, complex characters, and an incomparable portrayal of the City of Lights at a moment in time not often portrayed on screen. Thankfully, director and co-writer Xavier Giannoli adapts the novel to make a provocative, raunchy, exhilarating look at artistic compromise, corruption and ambition, giving us the first gangster movie with critics and journalists as its antiheroes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy