'Darksiders III' Ending Explained: Channel Your Fury

Darksiders III quickly became the most divisive entry on the beloved franchise after dropping the frantic hack-and-slash combat for a slower and more methodical way of fighting. While many fans were not pleased with the new approach, the game is nevertheless central to understanding the overall narrative of Darksiders, as it reveals further details about the Charred Council’s betrayal and the true destiny of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. Just like with previous games, Darksiders III focuses on a single Horsemen journey, and this time Fury has her own deadly mission to complete, a task that will make her question her place in the universe. But how is Fury’s quest connected to her brothers’ crusades? And how does Darksiders III’s ending get us ready for the next game? No need to get furious while trying to understand it all. We’ll get to the heart of Darksiders III’s plot right away.