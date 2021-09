TOKYO — Control the controllable. That's the advice two-time Paralympian Sam Grewe has been giving Ezra Frech. And tonight, he had to practice what he preached. In the men's high jump T63, Grewe missed his first two attempts at 1.88 meters. It was a jump he needed to beat India's Mariyappan Thangavelu and win gold. If he missed, it would be a repeat of Rio, where Grewe finished behind the Indian athlete to take home silver.