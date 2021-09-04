Opinion: Enjoy Labor Day, while remembering that the labor movement continues
Labor Day is sacred to the American Labor movement, and it should be to all workers. It is a day to reflect on the battles fought and won where working people sacrificed so much, in many cases their lives, for the rights and protections many of us have today — weekends, the 40 hour work week, sick time, health benefits, family and medical leave, retirement benefits, and the right to join a union.www.southcoasttoday.com
Comments / 0