Opinion: Enjoy Labor Day, while remembering that the labor movement continues

Raleigh, N.C. — Despite a record 10 million job openings in the U.S., employers are having a difficult time finding staff to fill vacant positions. North Carolina State University economist Mike Walden said the end of $300 in weekly federal unemployment aid this weekend should help push more people back into the workforce. But he noted that there are more job openings in some industries, such as the restaurant and hospitality sector, than there are people looking for jobs with those businesses.