CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Labor Issues

Opinion: Enjoy Labor Day, while remembering that the labor movement continues

South Coast Today
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLabor Day is sacred to the American Labor movement, and it should be to all workers. It is a day to reflect on the battles fought and won where working people sacrificed so much, in many cases their lives, for the rights and protections many of us have today — weekends, the 40 hour work week, sick time, health benefits, family and medical leave, retirement benefits, and the right to join a union.

www.southcoasttoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Trumka
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Union#Labor Day#Labor Rights#Labor Law#Union Movement#American#Lgbtq#The Massachusetts Afl Cio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Related
Labor IssuesPost-Star

Letter to the editor: Remember workers on Labor Day

Labor Day is a time to reflect on where we stand as members of the American labor force. Work during a pandemic has brought the issue of workplace safety to the forefront. Essential, front-line and public facing workers risked the most and died in the greatest numbers while the wealthiest among us watched their portfolios expand from the comfort of their country homes.
Public HealthBeaumont Enterprise

OPINION: Second pandemic Labor Day shows profound changes in work

When a national trauma like the pandemic comes along, it is going to cause a lot of changes in our society. Some are evident now, some will become more clear later on. But on this second Labor Day fighting COVID-19, one thing is apparent: the world of work has changed in profound ways — permanently.
Bayonne, NJPosted by
Hudson Reporter

Labor Day

On Monday, our nation observed Labor Day, which is an occasion to honor all of America’s working people. The concept for the day began with the trade union movement in the late 1800’s. The federal government adopted Labor Day as a national holiday in 1894. Labor Day is a good...
New York StateWicked Local

OPINION/LETTER: Labor Day

When I was 15 years old, my father thought it was time that I learned about work. He arranged a summer job for me, working at the metal spinning and stamping factory where he worked. When I got there, I filled out the paperwork and was brought to work in...
Maricopa, AZyourvalley.net

D'Asaro: Labor Day was brought to you by the Labor Movement

This year, Labor Day takes on a whole new meaning for our labor movement as workers continue to fight for dignity and respect in the workplace, all while providing essential services on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. We’ve also seen employers’ true colors through our global health crisis.
Raleigh, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Labor Day with fewer laborers: Businesses continue scrambling to find workers

Raleigh, N.C. — Despite a record 10 million job openings in the U.S., employers are having a difficult time finding staff to fill vacant positions. North Carolina State University economist Mike Walden said the end of $300 in weekly federal unemployment aid this weekend should help push more people back into the workforce. But he noted that there are more job openings in some industries, such as the restaurant and hospitality sector, than there are people looking for jobs with those businesses.
Labor IssuesPosted by
Axios

The labor movement is showing signs of life

Labor unions represent a larger percentage of U.S. workers than at any time in the past five years, as the pandemic took its biggest bite out of non-unionized jobs. Why it matters: America's labor movement isn't quite resurgent, but it is showing signs of life after decades of decline. By...
Celebrationsnwaonline.com

OPINION | EDITORIAL: Labor Day 2021

"Celebrate good times, come on!" But what if the times aren't good? What if the times are nervously sinister and politically raw? What if a war is lost and American leadership looks inept? What if disease and climate threaten our kids and the old folks at home?. Then, by jingos,...
Labor IssuesPosted by
NJ.com

How to celebrate Labor Day the right way | Opinion

On this Labor Day, the holiday that labor unions gave to America, the New Jersey State AFL-CIO and the 1 million working men and women we represent in New Jersey are standing proud. We are proud of the work we do every day of the year, and proud of every...
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Center Square

Op-Ed: Remembering the 'Full-Dinner Pail' on Labor Day

“The Full-Dinner Pail” was a campaign slogan utilized by President William McKinley and other Republicans to symbolize support for working Americans. It is often assumed that Republicans are opposed to labor, but this notion is false. President Donald J. Trump’s America First policies were pro-labor. Whether unshackling businesses from excessive...
EconomyDaily Progress

Opinion/Editorial: Lesson on Labor Day: Do no harm

Snapshots from the past two Labor Days in Virginia show a robust state economy in 2019, with a record-breaking 4.3 million workers in the commonwealth taking home paychecks and unemployment at just 2.9%. But that rosy economic picture came to a screeching halt in 2020 when COVID-19 made its unwanted appearance.
Beaumont, TXBeaumont Enterprise

OPINION: Medical workers deserve our appreciation this Labor Day

There are so many workers who should be singled for appreciation on Labor Day, from firefighters and law enforcement personnel to teachers and librarians. But this Labor Day, the second one in which we are battling COVID-19, there is one group of employees who deserve special recognition — our doctors and nurses, and indeed everyone who works in medicine fighting this menace.
Kaukauna, WIwearegreenbay.com

Essential workers continue to serve on Labor Day

KAUKAUNA, Wi. (WFRV) – Labor Day is a day off to celebrate the nation’s laborers, but essential workers, like firefighters and police officers, still have to come to work to ensure public safety. Lt. Mike Hamilton of the Kaukauna Fire Department said, “Well to be working on labor day it’s...
Labor IssuesRichmond.com

Labor shortage leaves union workers feeling more emboldened

When negotiations failed to produce a new contract at a Volvo plant in Virginia this spring, its 2,900 workers went on strike. The company soon dangled what looked like a tempting offer — at least to the United Auto Workers local leaders who recommended it to their members: Pay raises. Signing bonuses. Lower-priced health care.
CelebrationsValley News

Column: Remembering the reason for Labor Day

Remember the Almanac Singers? Now, if you want higher wages let me tell you what to do: You got to talk to the workers in the shop with you ... Much obscured by the calamitous news of this past week — Hurricane Ida; the chaos at the Kabul airport; deadly flooding; all-consuming fires in the West; the extended drought that’s finally calling our irrigated agriculture’s chickens home to roost; the abject and dangerous disintegration of Haiti, Yemen and Nigeria; the massive release of sequestered methane by thawing permafrost in Siberia; the cleverly designed, brutal abortion law enacted by the Texas legislature and governor — is the reason for the national holiday we celebrated last weekend.

Comments / 0

Community Policy